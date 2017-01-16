Fly FM Must Watch Movie – RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is a 2016 3D science fiction action horror film written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It is the sequel to Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) and the sixth and final installment in the Resident Evil film series, which is very loosely based on the Capcom survival horror video game series Resident Evil. The film will star Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, William Levy, and Iain Glen. In the film, Alice and her friends are betrayed by Albert Wesker, who gathers the entire forces of Umbrella into one final strike against the apocalypse survivors.

Genre: Action | Horror | Sci-Fi

Rated: PG18