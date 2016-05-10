 Lemonade - Beyonce | Fly FM
Listen Online
Home > Fly Review > Lemonade – Beyoncé

Lemonade – Beyoncé

/
10 May 2016
/
/
196 Comments
, ,

Twitter: @themaggywang
Instagram: @themaggywang

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

While we talk the talk, Queen B walks the talk. She left us BEYOND impressed with her groundbreaking visual album, Lemonade. I’m starting to think if she’s even human! Jokes aside, this album is billed as “a conceptual project based on every woman’s journey of self-knowledge and healing.” The album bristles with raw emotions, revenge fantasies, anger and marital meltdown. This is Beyonce’s most honest pour-out yet.

“You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” Bey sniffs and sings in Lemonade’s first track, Pray You Catch Me. The first track gives you a good taste of what Lemonade is about – infidelity, pain and redemption. It becomes more apparent as you go deeper into the tracks. Notice Hold Up, produced by Diplo where Beyonce spits, “Can’t you see there’s no other man above you. What a wicked way to treat a girl that loves you” and then you have the unapologetic Queen B in Sorry.

Musically, Lemonade has got to be Bey’s most diverse album yet. From her rock and roll vocals in Don’t Hurt Yourself featuring Jack White, to the whispery vocals in Love Drought. I must admit I’m quite in love with the piano hymns in Sandcastles too. Not forgetting Daddy Lessons, Beyonce’s first foray into country music. Lemonade is an obvious swing of emotions, from sorrow to rage and so much more.

If you watched the visual album, you would’ve assumed the tracks to lead to a painful break-up but plot twist, it’s a happy ending with Baby Blue Ivy in the picture. Although, I’d like to think that it serves as a final warning when Bey sings “If you try this **** again, you gon’ lose your wife” in one of my favourites – Don’t Hurt Yourself.  Truth is, Lemonade is far more than infidelity and betrayal, it’s a game changer. Beyonce makes her proposition of #blacklivesmatter known through her music and it’s pretty apparent with her choices of cameos in her visual album. Lemonade features high-powered black women such as Serena Williams, Zendaya, and Winnie Harlow. It’s a beautiful spread of empowering women, celebrating womanhood.

The tracks are so well crafted, both musically and lyrically. If I were to be really honest, even ‘masterpiece of the century’ is an understatement. I’m sure you’re thirsty for some Lemonade by now. Go get a taste for yourself. You’ll be blown away.

 

Rating: 4.8/5

landscape-1461465330-beyonce-lemonade
,
You may also like
Bruno Mars Drops New Album and 3 New Tracks!
Three NEW Songs from Sia?? Yes Please!
Love You to Death – Tegan and Sara
Geniuses and Bones – Gentle Bones
About Post Author

196 Responses

  1. Natalie

    Hi my name is Natalie and I just wanted to send you a quick message here instead of calling you. I came to your Lemonade – Beyonce | Fly FM page and noticed you could have a lot more traffic. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my site. Check it out here: http://sirrico.net/yourls/p5sk

  2. ﻿Health

    Hi my name is Natalie and I just wanted to send you a quick message here instead of calling you. I came to your Lemonade – Beyonce | Fly FM page and noticed you could have a lot more traffic. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my site. Check it out here: http://sirrico.net/yourls/p5sk.

  3. Stephania

    I see you don’t monetize your blog, i know how to earn some extra cash and get more
    visitors using one simple method, just search in google for; ideas
    by Loocijano

  4. Jacklyn

    I see you don’t monetize your blog, there is one cool method
    to earn extra money, it will work with your
    website perfectly, just search in google for: Komiknabi’s
    advices

  5. Sarah

    Hi my name is Tammy and I just wanted to drop you a quick message here instead of calling you. I came to your Lemonade – Beyonce | Fly FM page and noticed you could have a lot more visitors. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted traffic from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my site. http://kbbl.ir/ie

  9. corburt erilio

    Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  10. instrumental beats

    There are certainly plenty of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a nice point to convey up. I provide the ideas above as normal inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you carry up the place a very powerful thing will likely be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged around things like that, however I am certain that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Both girls and boys really feel the affect of only a second’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.

  11. recommended site

    I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google. “Spare no expense to make everything as economical as possible.” by Samuel Goldwyn.

  12. insurance comparison california

    I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i¦m glad to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most indisputably will make sure to do not overlook this web site and provides it a glance regularly.

  15. Gunsmith in Prescott AZ

    This is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in search of more of your fantastic post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  21. Superman Games

    Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your feeds or even I success you get entry to consistently fast.

  27. Prescott Relocation and Moving Services

    You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart. “In America, through pressure of conformity, there is freedom of choice, but nothing to choose from.” by Peter Ustinov.

  31. corburterilio

    After study a couple of of the weblog posts in your website now, and I really like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my website as nicely and let me know what you think.

  35. herbaty earl grey

    Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

  39. gry towarzyskie

    I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend :)

  43. insurance for landlords

    This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!

  46. Melodee

    I see interesting articles here. Your blog can go viral easily, you need some initial traffic only.
    How to get it? Search for: ricusso’s methods massive traffic

  47. Kellie

    I received excellent customer support, after purchasing from them and
    they were able to supply evidence that their Garcinia Cambogia
    was analyzed by a third party lab.

  50. Lyn

    I know this website provides quality depending articles or reviews and other information, is there any other
    web site which gives these information in quality?

  51. Harriet

    Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
    how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me
    a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

  52. Darwin

    Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say
    it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep
    it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you.

    This is actually a terrific site.

  59. printed pens

    Right now it seems like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

  61. full download for pc

    Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

  64. Andrew Dorko Florida

    Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up.
    Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

  65. Ronny

    You actually make it seem so easy along with your presentation however
    I to find this topic to be actually one thing which I believe I’d never understand.
    It kind of feels too complicated and very vast for me.
    I’m having a look forward in your subsequent post,
    I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!

  66. Makayla

    We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
    community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done
    an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful
    to you.

  71. Sadie

    I’m really impressed together with your writing talents as neatly as with the structure for your weblog.

    Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to
    look a nice weblog like this one these days..

  72. Deborah

    Fantastic website. A lot of useful information here.
    I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
    And obviously, thanks in your effort!

  73. Denice

    I think this is among the most significant
    information for me. And i am glad reading your article.
    But wanna remark on few general things,
    The web site style is great, the articles is really nice : D.
    Good job, cheers

  75. car insurance comparison

    Hello very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionallyKI am glad to seek out so many useful information right here within the put up, we need develop more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  82. Stewart

    Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any recommendations for first-time blog writers?

    I’d really appreciate it.

  84. esurance quote number

    Hey there this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  88. central athens airport

    I have been browsing online more than 3 hours lately, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet might be much more helpful than ever before. “No one has the right to destroy another person’s belief by demanding empirical evidence.” by Ann Landers.

  93. quit smoking

    Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos

  94. action games for pc

    Excellent items from you, man. I’ve be mindful your stuff prior to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired right here, really like what you’re saying and the best way wherein you say it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.

  95. Elvis

    Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came
    across this board and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
    I am hoping to provide one thing back and aid others such as
    you aided me.

  98. house for sale in bahria town

    Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Kudos

  100. affordable life insurance

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.

  101. lice nits eggs

    Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vibrant clear concept

  103. top seo hero

    I do consider all the ideas you have presented in your post. They are very convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for novices. May just you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

  105. seo

    Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  107. domain registration kerala

    The root of your writing whilst sounding reasonable at first, did not settle well with me after some time. Somewhere within the sentences you managed to make me a believer unfortunately only for a while. I nevertheless have got a problem with your leaps in assumptions and one might do nicely to help fill in those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I will undoubtedly be amazed.

  108. Judi

    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i
    came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of
    your ideas!!

  109. abogados de accidentes de auto en dallas tx

    I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

  110. elm city web design ct

    Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for rookie blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  112. online games for android

    Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant clear concept

  113. mesothelioma lawyer blogspot

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Excellent work!

  114. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8mLNBIU5E

    En respuesta a la solicitud de información del periódico Noroeste con folio 0001700302414, a través del sistema Infomex, la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR) contestó que Aguilar Íñiguez no está aprobado en sus exámenes, situación que lo obligaría a iniciar proceso administrativo para darse de baja de la corporación. Sostuvo que la falta de sanción por parte del Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema de Seguridad Pública al Estado pone en evidencia una señal de corrupción, luego de que la Ley General del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad obliga a que los policías reprobados dejen las corporaciones.

  117. Topix

    It is in reality a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  123. constipation massage

    Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!

  124. constipation pregnancy prune juice

    Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand so much about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I believe that you could do with a few p.c. to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, that is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

  125. beton lave

    Whats up very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally…I’m satisfied to search out a lot of useful information right here within the submit, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.

  129. Embassy Springs

    whoah this blog is great i really like reading your articles. Stay up the great work! You understand, lots of individuals are hunting around for this info, you can help them greatly.

  132. abogado de accidente Ga

    Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back at some point. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice evening!

  135. video seo baltimore

    I just want to tell you that I am just very new to blogs and honestly savored this blog. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your website . You really have remarkable well written articles. Thanks a lot for revealing your website page.

  139. Link here

    Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve you guys to my personal blogroll.

  140. how to program java

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  142. video de seo

    Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks

  150. window treatments for sliding glass door

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

  152. state farm hawaii

    It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!

  154. com/spartagen-xt-youtube/

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Kudos!

  156. clash royale for pc

    When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!

  157. clash royale for pc

    I have been surfing online more than three hours these days, yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely value enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.

  158. Clara

    Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
    your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  160. UK driving schools

    Howdy! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  161. athens airport bus

    Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera. Superb Blog!

  162. reverse mortgage programs

    Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!

  164. buy youtube views usa

    Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  166. accidente en houston texas 2016

    Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers

  167. abogado de accidentes de auto

    With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

  169. credit reports from all three bureaus

    My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

  174. hamptonbay

    Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. Bless you

  176. subwaysurfersgame.net

    Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different users like its helped me. Great job.

  177. http://subwaysurfersgame.net

    It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this put up and if I could I desire to recommend you some fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!

  178. work at home jobs 2017

    What i do not understood is in truth how you are now not really much more neatly-appreciated than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly in relation to this matter, made me individually believe it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested until it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!

  180. my link

    I simply want to mention I am just new to blogging and site-building and certainly enjoyed you’re web page. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You surely have incredible article content. Thank you for revealing your web site.

  185. www.motupatlu-games.in

    Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!

  186. games

    Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So nice to seek out any person with some original ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this web site is one thing that’s wanted on the net, somebody with a bit of originality. helpful job for bringing one thing new to the web!

  187. Andy Emulator

    I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…

  188. Andy

    Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! “Water is the most neglected nutrient in your diet but one of the most vital.” by Kelly Barton.

  194. Go Here

    I simply want to tell you that I am just very new to blogging and site-building and seriously liked this page. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You definitely come with great articles and reviews. Thanks for revealing your web page.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2014 Fly FM

Media Prima Radio Networks, PH, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Tel: +603 7724 1144 (studio) | Tel: +603 7710 5022 (office) | Fax: +603 7710 7098

Terms & Conditions | Your data privacy is important and we are compliant to the PDPA 2010.
To view Media Prima Berhad’s Personal Data Protection Notice, please click here.