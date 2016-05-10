Lemonade – Beyoncé

Twitter: @themaggywang
Instagram: @themaggywang
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.
While we talk the talk, Queen B walks the talk. She left us BEYOND impressed with her groundbreaking visual album, Lemonade. I’m starting to think if she’s even human! Jokes aside, this album is billed as “a conceptual project based on every woman’s journey of self-knowledge and healing.” The album bristles with raw emotions, revenge fantasies, anger and marital meltdown. This is Beyonce’s most honest pour-out yet.
“You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” Bey sniffs and sings in Lemonade’s first track, Pray You Catch Me. The first track gives you a good taste of what Lemonade is about – infidelity, pain and redemption. It becomes more apparent as you go deeper into the tracks. Notice Hold Up, produced by Diplo where Beyonce spits, “Can’t you see there’s no other man above you. What a wicked way to treat a girl that loves you” and then you have the unapologetic Queen B in Sorry.
Musically, Lemonade has got to be Bey’s most diverse album yet. From her rock and roll vocals in Don’t Hurt Yourself featuring Jack White, to the whispery vocals in Love Drought. I must admit I’m quite in love with the piano hymns in Sandcastles too. Not forgetting Daddy Lessons, Beyonce’s first foray into country music. Lemonade is an obvious swing of emotions, from sorrow to rage and so much more.
If you watched the visual album, you would’ve assumed the tracks to lead to a painful break-up but plot twist, it’s a happy ending with Baby Blue Ivy in the picture. Although, I’d like to think that it serves as a final warning when Bey sings “If you try this **** again, you gon’ lose your wife” in one of my favourites – Don’t Hurt Yourself. Truth is, Lemonade is far more than infidelity and betrayal, it’s a game changer. Beyonce makes her proposition of #blacklivesmatter known through her music and it’s pretty apparent with her choices of cameos in her visual album. Lemonade features high-powered black women such as Serena Williams, Zendaya, and Winnie Harlow. It’s a beautiful spread of empowering women, celebrating womanhood.
The tracks are so well crafted, both musically and lyrically. If I were to be really honest, even ‘masterpiece of the century’ is an understatement. I’m sure you’re thirsty for some Lemonade by now. Go get a taste for yourself. You’ll be blown away.
Rating: 4.8/5
