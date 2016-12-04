Life Hacks with Everyday Beauty Products

Life hacks are simply ways to make your life easier! We LOVE them! What’s not to love about solving a problem you’ve always had with something that’s been lying around your bedroom? Most of you probably have these beauty products in your house, but did you know that they have more purpose that to just help you look even more beautiful? Here’s some life hacks that we found that’s guaranteed to help you out and is also a great way to recycle your makeup products!
USE NAIL POLISH REMOVER TO WHITEN SNEAKERS
Ever look down at your white sneakers and think they look a bit yellow and dirty? Well, nail polish remover to the rescue! Add a little amount of the remover to a cotton ball and use it to wipe away the dirt/yellow marks. This method can be a little harsh to your sneakers so apply baby powder or petroleum jelly to protect the newly cleaned areas of your shoes!
REMOVE INK USING SUNSCREEN
Ink stain be gone! Ink stains are one of the worst to get rid off. Surprisingly, sunscreen works! Both cream and spray-on sunscreen will work well for this purpose. Regardless of whether the ink stain was intentional or accidental, it can seem like a hassle to remove. It’s simple! Coat the ink stain with a thick layer of sunscreen and rub it in a circular motion with your finger tips. Continue adding sunscreen and rubbing it in until the stain has been dissolved.
USE FACIAL WIPES TO CLEAN KEYBOARDS
Let’s face it. No matter what you do, your keyboard will always be dusty even after you cleaned a couple of hours ago. Keep a pack of facial or baby wipes on the side. Every time it starts to get too dusty or dirty, simply whip out a piece of wipes and clean it down!
DEFUZZ CLOTHES WITH A PUMICE STONE
Are you constantly seeing lint or threads on top of your clothes no matter what you do? This is usually caused by the wear and tear of clothes and it’s more common with old clothes. A lint roller would be your best option, but, what happens if you don’t have one? Use a pumice stone as an alternative! All you’ve got to do is to rub the pumice stone on your DRY clothes before putting them in the washing machine!
USE PERFUME AS ROOM SCENT
Are surprise guests on their way to your house?? Does it smell a little funky because you’ve not had the time to air out the room or have room freshener on hand? Quickly grab a perfume and spray! It’ll smell wonderful in a jiffy!
STOP MIRRORS FROM FOGGING UP WITH SHAMPOO
Love having a steamy shower? Do you come out of the shower and the mirror is all fogged up, all the time? Here’s a simple solution. Take a sponge and add two dollops of shampoo on it. Add a few drops of water and scrub the mirror with it. Rinse off the mirror with plain water and let it dry completely. The shampoo forms a thin protective layer on the mirror and that will help prevent future mirror fogs!
USE POWDER BRUSHES TO DUST SMALL APPLIANCES
Any appliance needs to be cleaned. It’s the smaller one like epilators and laptops that need the most attention and are often harder to clean. With an old powder brush, clean out all the nooks and crannies you can find!
CLEAN JEWELLERY WITH A TOOTHBRUSH
A toothbrush doesn’t only clean teeth! If you’ve got jewellery around that’s lost its shine or is dirty, a toothbrush can help you reach the nicks and corners easily! Fill a bowl with any soapy solution and keep your jewellery dipped in it. Simply brush the jewellery with the toothbrush and rinse it with water when you’re done.