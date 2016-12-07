The 59th Grammy Awards nominees are out! Last year’s Best New Artist winner, Meghan Trainor, was given the honour to unveil the nominees for the marquee categories live on CBS.

Queen Bey leads the pack with a whopping 9 nominations and is followed by Drake, Rihanna and Kanye who received 8 nominations each!

With a total of 62 nominations, Beyoncé, is officially the most nominated female artist ever! And, with 20 past wins, Queen Bey may potentially make history as the female artist who has the most wins if she manages to surpass Alison Krauss who currently holds the record at 27 wins!

Music’s biggest night is set to take place on the 12th of February 2017 with James Corden hosting the award ceremony!

We’ve compiled a list of nominees to make it a little easier for you!