10 Celebrities Who Had Suprising Jobs Before They Were Famous
Started from the bottom now we here!
Ever wondered what your all time favourite stars were doing before they got famous? After all, everyone from Kim Kardashian to Beyonce had to start somewhere! Here are 22 celebs who got real about their first jobs.
Miley Cyrus
Before she starred on Hannah Montana, Miley cleaned toilets — and she liked it! On the Tyra Banks Show, she revealed: “I had one normal job and I actually liked it. I worked at this place called Sparkles Cleaning Service and I cleaned houses, I was like 11… I can clean toilet bowls.”
Taylor Swift
Tay grew up on a Christmas tree farm, which also happens to be where she worked her very first job.
Kanye West
Kanye actually worked in fashion beforedesigning Yeezys — when the rapper was in high school, he was a sales associate at the Gap.
Kim Kardashian
Before she built her empire, Kim ran an eBay business under the username “kimsaprincess.” She cleaned out celebrities’ closets and then sold their items online. Her clients included Cindy Crawford, Serena Williams, Nicky Hilton, and Nicole Richie.!
Harry Styles
Before his 1D days, Harry worked at a bakery. He actually worked with bandmate Louis Tomlinson’s now-girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, at the bakery, and introduced the two!
Beyoncé
Talk about humble roots! Growing up, Beyoncé swept the hair off the floor of her mother’s hair salon!
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was a waitress at a Greek restaurant in New York City before the “fame monster” took over.
Lily Collins
At 15, Lily was a budding journalist. “I started writing for magazines in England,” she said of her first job.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj once worked as a waitress at a Red Lobster but was fired after she confronted a couple who had taken her pen.
Zendaya
Long before Z starred in Shake It Up, she sold raffle tickets at the California Shakespeare Theater, where her mom worked.
