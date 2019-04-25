10 Celebrities Who Look Like Other Celebrities

We all likely have a doppelgänger in the world somewhere. And that’s not limited to just everyday people who are running into their look-alikes. Celebrities do, too. Check them out!

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

Both Amy and Isla are established actresses in Hollywood. Not only do the two match one another in talent, but also in looks! Their red locks and pretty, delicate facial features might make you wonder who is who from a distance.

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith

A-list comedian Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are both kind of a big deal. An even bigger deal is the fact that they could pass for twins.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain have more in common than copper locks. The classic beauties also share similar eyebrow shapes, striking blue eyes and high cheekbones.

Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint

The “Harry Potter” star told in an interview that he has had people mistake him for the singer and he just plays along. Rupert appeared in Ed’s 2011 music video for “Lego House” where the two wore similar outfits.

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey

As soon as “Sex Education” debuted on Netflix in February many thought young actress Emma Mackey looked a lot like the “Suicide Squad” star.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

The “New Girl” actress was initially kind of frustrated when fans confused the two. “It’s a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt,” Zooey told in an interview back in 2009. “The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike.” The actress has since appeared to warm up to the similarity.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger

We first fell in love with the duo in “10 Things I Hate About You,” but were given many more reasons to adore them in Nolan’s Batman universe, where they played Robin and Joker, respectively.

Chord Overstreet and Austin Butler

Yes, it is possible to take this much handsome and replicate it apparently. As much as we love DOUBLE the good looks, the two blonde boys are pretty much like clones. The only real difference between the two actors is that you can catch Chord singing, whereas Austin has kept his career strictly acting.

Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis

Beautiful, talented, and funny! Both of these actresses embody not only the same qualities, but pretty similar looks too! Mila Kunis is definitely a few years older than the Modern Family star, however, Sarah looks like she could literally be Mila’s little sister.

Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Even Victoria Justice believes she’s the “Vampire Diaries” star’s real life doppelgänger. That’s how she introduced the actress when she presented Nina with an award at the Teen Choice Awards back in summer 2015.