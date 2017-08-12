10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Elephants

It’s World Elephant Day on August 12th! Aside from being adorable, gentle, sensitive and intelligent, did you know :-

1.Elephants are the largest land-living mammal in the world, specifically the African Elephants.

2.Elephants are the only mammal that can’t jump.

3.lephants prefer one tusk over the other, just like we humans, who are either left or right-handed.

4.Elephants can listen through their feet. They pick up rumblings made by other elephants through vibrations in the ground.

5. Elephants are highly sensitive and caring animals. They sometimes hug by wrapping their trunks together in display of greeting and affection. Elephants also express grief, compassion, self-awareness, and selflessness.

Sweet right?

6.Elephants love water. They like to swim, dive and find great fun fighting the waves.

7. The elephant’s very large ears are used to radiate excess heat away from the body.

8.Elephants’ tusks are their incisor teeth. They are used for defense, digging for wate and lifting things.

9.Elephants live in tight social units led by an older matriarch. The eldest female normally lead the group while males usually leave the herd between the ages 12 and 15.

10.Elephants have the longest pregnancy of all the animals. The elephant’s gestation period is 22 months.

So you see…elephants are awesome!

If we want our future generation to admire elephants for its finest human traits like empathy, self-awareness, and social intelligence like we do, we must protect, conserve and save elephants that are decreasing in number.

Let’s say NO to Poaching and YES to Protecting.

#WorldElephantDay