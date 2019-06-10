Entertainment
10 Female Celebrity Friendships That Went Beyond The Spotlight
Mixing work and play doesn’t have to have bad consequences.
It’s often believed that long-lasting relationships and friendships are almost impossible in Hollywood. But these 10 celebrity friendships have proved it wrong.
Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams
The girls have literally grown up on Game of Thrones, and every time they come together to promote the show, travel together, attend events, or just plain hang out, they give the rest of the world friend-envy. They’re pals on-set, in real life, and on social media—truly BFF goals.
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
The hilarious chemistry that these two ladies have on set is just as alive in real life.Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met pre-fame at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic back in 1993, working together intermittently over the years before both landing at Saturday Night Live.
Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox moved their on-screen friendship IRL when they began working on Friends in the mid-‘90s and have remained close ever since, standing by each other through break ups, make-ups, and kids.
Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for more than a decade. They met back in 2008, when they were both dating Jonas Brothers (Gomez was with Nick, Swift with Joe), and while those relationships didn’t last, their friendship did.
Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps
These two have been BFF since their time on Dawson’s Creek, and Busy is usually Michelle’s go-to red carpet date every awards season.
Cameron Diaz & Drew Barrymore
These two Charlie’s Angels buds are just as kick-ass and loyal to this day as they were in the movie. These two first met when Barrymore was 14-years-old and Diaz 16, and bonded from there.
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid
Not only do they walk runaways together, but they walk to dinner, workouts, and parties all the time IRL.
Salma Hayek Pinault & Penélope Cruz
These two are so close, they even have a nickname for each other: huevos (or ‘eggs’, in Spanish). The actresses have been friends for more than 20 years.
Naomi Watts & Nicole Kidman
They have been friends for more than 25 years, and they’ll happily gush about each other. They’ve only worked together once, for 1991’s “Flirting,” but their friendship has withstood the test of time.
Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton
This duo has had some ups and downs. The pair met in preschool, but by 2011, Kim and Paris weren’t really speaking anymore. Their friendship was back on in 2016, when Paris celebrated Christmas with the Kardashians.
