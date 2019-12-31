Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

#FlyEpic2019

10 Most Memorable Songs Of The Decade

What’s your most memorable song?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Here’s a list of 10 Most Memorable Songs Of The Decade!

 

YouTube

Adele – Rolling In the Deep (2010)’

LMFAO – Sexy and I Know It (2011)

PSY – GANGNAM STYLE (2012)

Wrecking Ball (2013)

Advertisement

Meghan Trainor – All About That Bass (2014)

The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face (2015)

Justin Timberlake – CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!(2016)

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke” (2017)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It (2018)

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (2019)

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyEpic20194 hours ago

10 Most Memorable Songs Of The Decade

What's your most memorable song?
Music6 hours ago

Is Hailee Steinfeld Throwing Shade At Ex Niall Horan In New Song?

New Year who dis?
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

How A Japanese Artist Is Using Manga To Highlight The Plight Of Uighur Muslims In China

By SAYS Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

Man Took A Week To Build Doraemon. His Cat Destroyed It In Seconds.

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Music1 day ago

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Is Coming Out With Solo Music This January!

Who's excited?! Because we are!
Advertisement
Advertisement