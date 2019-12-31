#FlyEpic2019
10 Most Memorable Songs Of The Decade
What’s your most memorable song?
Here’s a list of 10 Most Memorable Songs Of The Decade!
Adele – Rolling In the Deep (2010)’
LMFAO – Sexy and I Know It (2011)
PSY – GANGNAM STYLE (2012)
Wrecking Ball (2013)
Meghan Trainor – All About That Bass (2014)
The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face (2015)
Justin Timberlake – CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!(2016)
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke” (2017)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It (2018)
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (2019)
Recent Posts
#FlyEpic20194 hours ago
10 Most Memorable Songs Of The Decade
What's your most memorable song?
Music6 hours ago
Is Hailee Steinfeld Throwing Shade At Ex Niall Horan In New Song?
New Year who dis?
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago
How A Japanese Artist Is Using Manga To Highlight The Plight Of Uighur Muslims In China
By SAYS Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago
Man Took A Week To Build Doraemon. His Cat Destroyed It In Seconds.
By SAYS May Vin Ang
Music1 day ago
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Is Coming Out With Solo Music This January!
Who's excited?! Because we are!