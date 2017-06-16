10 Reasons Why Dad Is the Only Man You’ll Ever Need

June 18th marks a very special day for all fathers every where… It’s Father’s Day! Here are some reasons why dad is and always will be the king of your heart!

1. He will always be there to catch you when you fall… literally!

2. How you always get so excited to see dad!

Baby and dog lose it when they see dad's car pull up Every day, they compete over who gets to be more excited to see daddy come home 😂😍 Posted by Pulptastic on Monday, 5 December 2016

3. You always seem to follow in your dad’s footsteps.

4. No one can do your hair better than dad… with a lil’ help of course!

5. The word BORING doesn’t exist.

6. Dad’s always cool with your silly jokes and tricks!

7. Yes, you get mad when he says ‘NO BOYFRIEND’ till …..*insert a ridiculous age number like 50*

8. And even though you argue a lot with dad…

9. He’ll always be there to give you a hug.

Baby Girl Wants To Get A Hug From Daddy 🔊 Sometimes a girl just needs a hug. Posted by 9GAG on Tuesday, 6 June 2017

10. And you love him to bits!

Bonus : Watch Dwayne Johnson talk about the joy of fatherhood. Happy Father’s Day to all awesome dads!