10 Things You and Your BFF Can Relate To

International Friendship Day is a day intended to foster friendships and bridge the gaps between race, culture, religion and other factors which keep humans from enjoying friendship with one another. This day promotes international understanding and respect for diversity.

Friendship is a special bond that connects you with a stranger who brings lots of happiness to your life. In regard to this special day, here are 10 awesome things you and your friends can immediately relate to:

1) You support each other

2) You scold them straight to their faces when they’re wrong and accept the same in return because you only want the best for each other.

3) You create nicknames for people

4) You can talk total nonsense with your friends and have that nonsense respected

via GIPHY

5) Sometimes, just sometimes, either one of you can be VERY clingy

6) You go “OMG you too?” and get excited because you’re not the only one.

7) You promise to be friends forever

8) You still catch up with each other every once in a while even when life gets busy.

9) Sometimes you fight over silly things and refuse to talk to each other.



via GIPHY

10) But no matter what, you know they are always there when you need them.

You will understand the true value of friendship when you realise that friendship is not one big thing but a million little things.

Happy Friendship Day everyone!