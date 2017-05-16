101 Year Old Sets World Record As the Oldest Person to Skydive.

source: Skydive.Buzz

They say, “age is just number” and in this case, it’s true!

Bryson William ‘Verdun’ Hayes, a 101-year-old thrill seeker in the United Kingdom, landed himself in the record books as the oldest person in the world to skydive!

Hayes completed his jump from an airplane 15,000 feet above ground in Devon, England at the age of 101 years and 38 days young. According to BBC, the former Lance Corporal in the Royal Signals was feeling “absolutely over the moon” at completing the challenge.

Source: STORYFUL AOL

Hayes had tried skydiving for the first time last year, when he reached 100 but breaking the British record for the oldest skydiver was not enough for him.

Hayes was determined to take on the world record and beat its previous holder, Canadian Armand Gendreau, who skydived in June 2013, at the aged of 101 and three days.

Ian Honnor, Hayes’ grandson-in-law, who also took part, told CNN, “He’d wanted to do it for many years and his wife wouldn’t let him.”

Accompanying Hayes in his daredevil quest are eight members of his family, including son Bryan, grandson Roger and great-grandsons Joe and Stanley.

But it wasn’t all for fun. Hayes was also raising money for The Royal British Legion, a UK charity that supports the armed forces, veterans and their families. The D-Day veteran has raised over £2,400, so far. Way to go!