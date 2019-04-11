12 Year Old Make-Up Artist Buys Herself A BMW As A Birthday Gift

Source: Facebook

Do you remember the first time you got yourselves a car? It couldn’t have been when you were 12, right? Well, here comes a girl from Thailand who’s going to be turning 12 this year and decided to get herself a BMW car as a birthday gift.

Wow!

Natthanan is currently one of the most influential make-up artists in her home country. She first gained her recognition when she found her lifelong passion for makeup at the tender age of seven years old. Her popularity began to increase as she often posted tutorial videos of her makeup on social media.

Although many were impressed with Natthanan’s work, there were also some netizens who has negative thoughts to a young girl involving herself with make-up. But putting all those aside, she then went on to take professional makeup courses and became a professional makeup artist.

Natthanan became so viral on social media that BBC featured her in 2018!

She became even more famous after that as she was selected to be one of the makeup artists to work at London Fashion Week 2018 and made her name in a truly prestigious event. She was merely 11 at the time.

Now, this young Thai girl is turning 12 and with all the successes she has earned, she decided to reward herself with a luxury BMW as she posted on her Facebook account.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to me. I will be 12 years old this year. I am very grateful for everything I have so far and I’m thankful to my fans for supporting me. Thanks for all the well wishes, I wish everyone the same as well!”

Congratulations, Natthanan! You sure going to fly higher.

Source: World of Buzz