’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Said Goodbye To Their Roles And Wrapped Filming

Goodbye’s are never easy. The cast of 13 Reasons Why have said their sad goodbyes, to their cast and characters as their fourth and final season has wrapped filming!

TV Series

“We officially wrapped 13 Reasons Why the other night”. “It’s been a life-changing 4 years making the show, and an era/chapter I won’t forget. Super thankful to everyone involved. Excited for you all to see the final season next year. It’s emo.”Dylan Minnette shared

we officially wrapped 13 reasons why the other night. it’s been a life-changing 4 years making the show, and an era/chapter i won’t forget. super thankful to everyone involved. excited for you all to see the final season next year. it’s emo.✌️ — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) December 22, 2019

“Today I say goodbye to one of my heroes,” . “Tony Padilla [his character] has taught me so much, about courage under pressure, grace in the face of hate and discrimination, kindness, and what it means to be a great friend. Playing this character has made me a better man. It’s allowed me the great honor of representing people who may feel unheard, unwanted, and unloved. You are heard. You are wanted. You are loved.”Christian Lee Navarro shared on Instagram.

The official release date for the fourth season is still not released yet but fans speculate that it will be released in October of 2020. We can’t wait!

