’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Said Goodbye To Their Roles And Wrapped Filming

Which means, season 4 will be coming out soon!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Goodbye’s are never easy. The cast of 13 Reasons Why have said their sad goodbyes, to their cast and characters as their fourth and final season has wrapped filming!

“We officially wrapped 13 Reasons Why the other night”. “It’s been a life-changing 4 years making the show, and an era/chapter I won’t forget. Super thankful to everyone involved. Excited for you all to see the final season next year. It’s emo.”Dylan Minnette shared

“Today I say goodbye to one of my heroes,” . “Tony Padilla [his character] has taught me so much, about courage under pressure, grace in the face of hate and discrimination, kindness, and what it means to be a great friend. Playing this character has made me a better man. It’s allowed me the great honor of representing people who may feel unheard, unwanted, and unloved. You are heard. You are wanted. You are loved.”Christian Lee Navarro shared on Instagram.

Today I say goodbye to one of my heroes. Tony Padilla has taught me so much, about courage under pressure, grace in the face of hate and discrimination, kindness, and what it means to be a great friend. Playing this character has made me a better man. It’s allowed me the great honor of representing people who may feel unheard, unwanted, and unloved. You are heard. You are wanted. You are loved. Whoever you are, whatever your story, your integrity will guide you through the darkest nights. Be kind, and be brave. These last four years we made something special. Not just our hard working crew and incredible cast, but each of you who’ve rooted for our success, and those who have challenged us in hopes of failure. We’ve worked diligently and with love in our hearts to bring you a piece of art that’ll withstand the tests of time, and will forever hold a place in TV history as bold, imaginative, controversial, and game changing. I love you. From the bottom of my heart. I love you. And I’ll see you around. And to Tony Padilla, and all the Tony Padilla’s out there, keep trusting your gut, and leading with love. Goodbye Old Friend. @13reasonswhy @netflix #13ReasonsWhy #Netflix

The official release date for the fourth season is still not released yet but fans speculate that it will be released in October of 2020. We can’t wait!

See the cast’s tear jerking posts, below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6TfejDBg9b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

