‘13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For 4th And Final Season

There’s a new mystery to solve at Liberty High School

Published

7 hours ago

on

Image result for 13 reasons why season 3

Via Netflix

‘13 Reasons Why’ will be out with a fourth and final season.

Netflix announced that the following fourth and final season is currently in production.

However, season four, does not have a return date or episode count, yet. It will feature the core cast’s graduation from high school.

The news comes after the third season landed a return date, with all 13 episodes to premiere this 23 august.

Season three, will no longer feature Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) and highlight their show on suicide. This time around the cast will have a mystery case to solve: Who killed Bryce Walker?

Watch the new season trailer below.

