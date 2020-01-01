Entertainment
16 Times Everyday Malaysians Made Us Proud With Their Achievements This Year
By Says – Alyssa J. Oon
Says
Our Malaysian athletes have put in great work this year to make our nation proud
After badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei retired in June 2019, The BrandLaureate Book Of World Records held a ceremony to recognise him as the only badminton legend to hold the World #1 Ranking for 348 weeks.
Meanwhile, Sarawakian para-athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin broke a world record – which he also set in 2018 – at the World Para Powerlifting Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, where he picked up two golds.
