16-Year-Old Wins $3M Playing In The First Ever Fortnite World Cup

*Cha-Ching*

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image result for Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

Via Associated Press

The first ever Fortnite World Cup has ended, and one 16-year-old teenager is going home $3 million dollars richer.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, won the Solos competition at the first Fortnite World Cup, scoring 59 points over six rounds and beating second place player Harrison “Psalm” Chang who scored just 33 points.

This is Bugha’s first big tournament as he was only able to take part due to Fortnite’s creator Epic Games decision to lower the age requirement down from 16 to 13.

The world cup was located at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and consisted of three tournaments called Solos, Duos, and Pro-Am

So, if you think playing video games can’t bring in the big bucks, think again! Or better yet, ask Bugha himself.

Here’s an interview he did on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ where he talked about his big win.

Congrats Bugha! Hopefully we see the player defend his title next time around.

