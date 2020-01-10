#FlyShareIt
19-Year-Old Shares Photos Of Her Damaged Lungs As Plea To Others To Stop Vaping
By SAYS May Vin Ang
Recently, a 19-year-old from the United States took to Instagram to share about her personal experience with vaping-related lung damage in hopes that others will think twice before they vape
“Please share this post with anyone who uses a Juul, vape, e-cigarette, and wax or oil cartridges,” wrote Claire, under the Instagram handle @clairechunggg.
Recent Posts
There’s Emotional Baggage. And Then There’s This Guy.
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Here’s How Malaysians Can Do Their Bit For Wildlife Affected By The Fires In Australia
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Listen To Meghan Trainor’s Mashup To Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”
Can Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish collab already?
Watch: BTS Teases ‘Map Of The Soul’ Come Back Trailer
We want more teasers Oppa!
19-Year-Old Shares Photos Of Her Damaged Lungs As Plea To Others To Stop Vaping
By SAYS May Vin Ang