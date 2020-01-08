Connect with us

Entertainment

1917 Movie Takes Us To The Horror Of World War 1 For 2 Hours

It’s based on a true story in World War 1!

Published

19 mins ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for 1917 movie reviewFlickering Myth

The film has now won 2 Golden Globe awards for Drama Motion Picture, Director Of A Motion Picture as well as nominated for Original Score, and critics are having  high expectations for 1917 the movie to have a nomination in the Oscars!

Image result for 1917 movie reviewEmpire

If that alone doesn’t want make you want to watch the movie, I don’t know what will.  Not to mention, it’s based on a true story in the horror of World War 1.

Image result for 1917 movie reviewRoger Ebert

The film surrounds these two characters during World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.

Related imagenowtoronto.com

Directored by Sam Mendes, he nailed it with the hard hitting, raw and impressive factor and doesn’t fail one bit throughout the 2 hr film, he was able capture the trench warfare of World War I with startling immediacy. It almost felt like you were part of World War 1, or rather for some, reliving it.

Advertisement

Image result for 1917 movie reviewMovie Nation

Rotten Tomatoes has given it an outstanding 89% as well as IMDb an 8.6/10.

With some critics going as far as:

Although 1917’s film making very much brings attention to itself, it’s an astonishing piece of filmmaking, portraying war with enormous panache. This is big-screen bravado, and then some. – Alex Godfrey Empire
World War I is perhaps unequaled in its horrific brutality. 1917 takes us into that horror and doesn’t let us out of it for two hours. – Paul Asay Plugged In
About 15 minutes in to this movie, it dawns on you that this is something uniquely brilliant; by the end, it’s clear that Sam Mendes has made one of the best films of 2019.  – Tara McNamara Common Sense Media
Nothing short of inspiring.  – John Anderson Wall Street Journal
What ensues is a classic race against the clock ? made urgent by the fact that the survival of Blake’s brother is at stake ? as the soldiers encounter perils as well as moments of improbable poetry. – Ann Hornaday Washington Post

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment19 mins ago

1917 Movie Takes Us To The Horror Of World War 1 For 2 Hours

It's based on a true story in World War 1!
#FlyShareIt1 hour ago

Malaysians Successfully Raised RM350K For Family Involved In A Tragic NYE Accident

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Music2 hours ago

BTS Announces New Album In February!

ARMYs unite!
Entertainment19 hours ago

IKEA Has Released Halal Bak Kwa, Spicy Chicken Wings & More For CNY

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Entertainment20 hours ago

Former Batman Christian Bale In Talks For Role In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Fingers crossed this is true!
Advertisement
Advertisement