1917 Movie Takes Us To The Horror Of World War 1 For 2 Hours

The film has now won 2 Golden Globe awards for Drama Motion Picture, Director Of A Motion Picture as well as nominated for Original Score, and critics are having high expectations for 1917 the movie to have a nomination in the Oscars!

If that alone doesn’t want make you want to watch the movie, I don’t know what will. Not to mention, it’s based on a true story in the horror of World War 1.

The film surrounds these two characters during World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.

Directored by Sam Mendes, he nailed it with the hard hitting, raw and impressive factor and doesn’t fail one bit throughout the 2 hr film, he was able capture the trench warfare of World War I with startling immediacy. It almost felt like you were part of World War 1, or rather for some, reliving it.

Rotten Tomatoes has given it an outstanding 89% as well as IMDb an 8.6/10.

With some critics going as far as:

Although 1917’s film making very much brings attention to itself, it’s an astonishing piece of filmmaking, portraying war with enormous panache. This is big-screen bravado, and then some. – Alex Godfrey – Alex Godfrey Empire

World War I is perhaps unequaled in its horrific brutality. 1917 takes us into that horror and doesn’t let us out of it for two hours. – Paul Asay – Paul Asay Plugged In About 15 minutes in to this movie, it dawns on you that this is something uniquely brilliant; by the end, it’s clear that Sam Mendes has made one of the best films of 2019. – Tara McNamara – Tara McNamara Common Sense Media

Nothing short of inspiring. – John Anderson – John Anderson Wall Street Journal