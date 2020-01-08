Entertainment
1917 Movie Takes Us To The Horror Of World War 1 For 2 Hours
It’s based on a true story in World War 1!
Flickering Myth
The film has now won 2 Golden Globe awards for Drama Motion Picture, Director Of A Motion Picture as well as nominated for Original Score, and critics are having high expectations for 1917 the movie to have a nomination in the Oscars!
Empire
If that alone doesn’t want make you want to watch the movie, I don’t know what will. Not to mention, it’s based on a true story in the horror of World War 1.
Roger Ebert
The film surrounds these two characters during World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.
nowtoronto.com
Directored by Sam Mendes, he nailed it with the hard hitting, raw and impressive factor and doesn’t fail one bit throughout the 2 hr film, he was able capture the trench warfare of World War I with startling immediacy. It almost felt like you were part of World War 1, or rather for some, reliving it.
Movie Nation
Rotten Tomatoes has given it an outstanding 89% as well as IMDb an 8.6/10.
With some critics going as far as:
Recent Posts
1917 Movie Takes Us To The Horror Of World War 1 For 2 Hours
It's based on a true story in World War 1!
Malaysians Successfully Raised RM350K For Family Involved In A Tragic NYE Accident
By SAYS May Vin Ang
BTS Announces New Album In February!
ARMYs unite!
IKEA Has Released Halal Bak Kwa, Spicy Chicken Wings & More For CNY
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Former Batman Christian Bale In Talks For Role In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Fingers crossed this is true!