#FlyEpic2019
20 Of The Best Movie Releases In 2019
It's time for the longest binge, before 2019 ends!
We came into 2019 knowing we will be getting new films from the filming industry heavyweights like Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and the year did not fail one bit to live up to the hype! Uncut Gems, Frozen II, and Ford v Ferrari have been recent smashes, and fans favourite, while Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum were the big movies to hit big time with audiences from all ages in the year.
So here’s 20 movies we’ve round up, for you to binge before 2019 ends!
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
IT CHAPTER TWO
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
FORD v FERRARI
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
UNCUT GEMS
LITTLE WOMAN
THE IRISHMAN
MARRIAGE STORY
THE LIGHTHOUSE
HOTEL MUMBAI
FROZEN 2
CAPTAIN MARVEL
HUSTLERS
ROCKETMAN
SPIDER-MAN:FAR FROM HOME
US
TOY STORY
