20 Of The Best Movie Releases In 2019

We came into 2019 knowing we will be getting new films from the filming industry heavyweights like Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and the year did not fail one bit to live up to the hype! Uncut Gems, Frozen II, and Ford v Ferrari have been recent smashes, and fans favourite, while Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum were the big movies to hit big time with audiences from all ages in the year.

So here’s 20 movies we’ve round up, for you to binge before 2019 ends!

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

IT CHAPTER TWO

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

FORD v FERRARI

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

UNCUT GEMS

LITTLE WOMAN

THE IRISHMAN

MARRIAGE STORY

THE LIGHTHOUSE

HOTEL MUMBAI

FROZEN 2

CAPTAIN MARVEL

HUSTLERS

ROCKETMAN

SPIDER-MAN:FAR FROM HOME

US

TOY STORY