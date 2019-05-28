Entertainment
2008 Laptop Auction For $1 Mil Is Loaded With 6 Baddest Computer Viruses
This art is called ‘The Persistence of Chaos’
Via The Verge
An auction is selling off what would be the most ‘dangerous’ laptop in the world.
‘The Persistence of Chaos’ is a laptop with six viruses that can cause financial damages up to $95 billion.
The highest bid, as of writing this, was running at $1.2 million.
Via Giphy
This ‘piece of art’ is a 2008 Samsung NC10 laptop with 14GB storage running on Windows XP SP3.
According to hisdustantimes, the laptop is complete with six different malware that includes ‘WannaCry’ – infamous for affecting over 200,000 computers globally, and the NHS in the UK up to $4 billion financial damages.
Other viruses include ‘ILOVEYOU’, this virus led to damages up to $5.5 billion in just the first week of its attack, while ‘DarkTequila’ targeted users in Latin America, stealing sensitive information like bank details and corporate data – and even works on an offline server!
Via Giphy
‘The Persistence of Chaos’ is created by internet artist Guo O Dong, and was made to make people aware that such viruses can have physical impact as well.
The laptop will ship from New York once bidding ends.
Recent Posts
Watch Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s Reactions To Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Table Read
Their faces say it all.
Top 5 Differences Between Aladdin (2019) & Aladdin (1992)
Spoiler alert is in order!
2008 Laptop Auction For $1 Mil Is Loaded With 6 Baddest Computer Viruses
This art is called ‘The Persistence of Chaos’
Malaysians donated RM24K so Harvinth Skin could buy shoes??
Inspired by gaming streamers, he drew criticism for the donation drive. He shares the full story with Fly's AM Mayhem.
Have you seen these 2019 Hari Raya Ads?
The best of the best!