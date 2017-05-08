2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Complete Winners List

Pitch perfect funny man, Adam Devine hosted the newly revamped 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, on May 8, live from Los Angeles and it was definitely a night to remember.
The first win of the night went to Emma Watson who gave an emotional yet inspirational speech after winning two of the biggest awards. She won Best Actor in a Movie – a category that had previously been split according to gender – and Movie of the Year for Beauty and the Beast.
Meanwhile Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, brought home the MTV Golden Popcorn trophy for Best Host. He was up against big personalities like Ellen DeGeneres and John Oliver.
It was also a huge night for the Fast and Furious franchise, which was awarded the coveted MTV’s Generation Award.
Source: MTV
Scroll below to check out the complete winner list for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV awards ;
Movie of the Year
WINNER: Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Best Actor in a Movie
WINNER: Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Show of the Year
WINNER: Stranger Things
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Best Fight Against the System
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Get Out
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Tearjerker
WINNER: This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate
Game of Thrones — Hodor’s death
Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death
Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her
Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
Next Generation
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya
Chrissy Metz
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
WINNER: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best Kiss
WINNER: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Comedic Performance
WINNER: Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Adam Devine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy
Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Host
WINNER: Trevor Noah — The Daily Show
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Best Hero
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Best Villain
WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Best Documentary
WINNER: 13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
The Bachelor
The Voice
Trending
WINNER: “Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” — The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” — Dr. Phil
“Wheel of Musical Impressions” with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards
Best Musical Moment
WINNER: “You’re the One That I Want” — ensemble, Grease: Live
“Beauty and the Beast” — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake, Trolls
“How Far I’ll Go” — Auli’i Cravalho, Moana
“City of Stars” — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land
“You Can’t Stop the Beat” — ensemble, Hairspray Live!
“Be That as It May” — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down
Did your favorite stars win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Let us know!
