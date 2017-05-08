2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Complete Winners List

Pitch perfect funny man, Adam Devine hosted the newly revamped 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, on May 8, live from Los Angeles and it was definitely a night to remember.

The first win of the night went to Emma Watson who gave an emotional yet inspirational speech after winning two of the biggest awards. She won Best Actor in a Movie – a category that had previously been split according to gender – and Movie of the Year for Beauty and the Beast.

Meanwhile Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, brought home the MTV Golden Popcorn trophy for Best Host. He was up against big personalities like Ellen DeGeneres and John Oliver.

It was also a huge night for the Fast and Furious franchise, which was awarded the coveted MTV’s Generation Award.

Movie of the Year

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best Actor in a Movie

WINNER: Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman — Logan

James McAvoy — Split

Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Show of the Year

WINNER: Stranger Things

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Show

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Best Fight Against the System

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Get Out

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Tearjerker

WINNER: This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate

Game of Thrones — Hodor’s death

Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death

Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her

Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

Next Generation

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

WINNER: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta

Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best Kiss

WINNER: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Comedic Performance

WINNER: Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

Adam Devine — Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City

Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy

Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Host

WINNER: Trevor Noah — The Daily Show

Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver — Last Week Tonight

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Best Hero

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Best Villain

WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Allison Williams — Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

Best Documentary

WINNER: 13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Bachelor

The Voice

Trending

WINNER: “Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” — The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” — Dr. Phil

“Wheel of Musical Impressions” with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best Musical Moment

WINNER: “You’re the One That I Want” — ensemble, Grease: Live

“Beauty and the Beast” — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake, Trolls

“How Far I’ll Go” — Auli’i Cravalho, Moana

“City of Stars” — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” — ensemble, Hairspray Live!

“Be That as It May” — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down

Source: MTV.com