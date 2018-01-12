The 2018 Critic’s Choice Awards Complete Winners List

It’s the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards!

Just less than a week after 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood is celebrating the best of the best of both film and television in it’s annual ceremony, hosted by Olivia Munn.

Decided by members of the Boardcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), the event was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. California.

So, who won big at the 2018 Critic’s Choice Awards? Check out the complete winners list!

Best Picture

Winner: The Shape of Water

Best Actor

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Animated Feature

Winner: Coco

Best Action Movie

WINNER: Wonder Woman

Best Comedy

WINNER: The Big Sick

Best Actor in a Comedy

Winner: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Actress in a Comedy

WINNER: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

WINNER: Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: In the Fade

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design

WINNER: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Best Editing

WINNER: Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: Darkest Hour

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Song

WINNER: “Remember Me,” Coco

Best Score

WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Best Drama Series

WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Movie Made for TV

WINNER: The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Talk Show

WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Best Animated Series

WINNER: Rick and Morty

Best Unstructured Reality Series

WINNER: Born This Way

Best Structured Reality Series

WINNER: Shark Tank

Best Reality Competition Series

WINNER: The Voice



Best Reality Show Host

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

