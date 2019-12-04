Connect with us

21 Perfect Tweets About The Newest Episode Of ‘The Mandalorian’: The Adventures Of ‘Baby Yoda’

Baby Yoda is an epidemic!

Before we get to the tweets, let’s first address the term “Baby Yoda.”

As far as we know on “The Mandalorian” so far, the little green 50-year-old baby isn’t literally Yoda as a child, since Yoda died in “Return of the Jedi,” which takes place a few years before “The Mandalorian.” There is a theory going around that this child could be a clone of Yoda, but that’s not been confirmed by clear evidence on the show.

So, without further ado, here are 27 great tweets about Baby Yoda and its Mandalorian dad.

Here are some “Mandalorian” fan-made videos that truly require you to listen with the sound on!

People are bringing Baby Groot into the equation

And of course, the internet can’t resist making great GIFs of the little being!

Other celebrities, like the “X-Files” and “Game of Throne” star Gillian Anderson, are getting in on the fun too!

And last but not least, Baby Yoda became the new “sipping tea” meme.

