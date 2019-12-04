Entertainment
21 Perfect Tweets About The Newest Episode Of ‘The Mandalorian’: The Adventures Of ‘Baby Yoda’
Baby Yoda is an epidemic!
Before we get to the tweets, let’s first address the term “Baby Yoda.”
As far as we know on “The Mandalorian” so far, the little green 50-year-old baby isn’t literally Yoda as a child, since Yoda died in “Return of the Jedi,” which takes place a few years before “The Mandalorian.” There is a theory going around that this child could be a clone of Yoda, but that’s not been confirmed by clear evidence on the show.
So, without further ado, here are 27 great tweets about Baby Yoda and its Mandalorian dad.
Here are some “Mandalorian” fan-made videos that truly require you to listen with the sound on!
— luna 🦷 (@redrumluna) December 1, 2019
Jedi I am. Destroy the Emperor I will. pic.twitter.com/eeCM6CPTYt
— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 30, 2019
are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/occtAetXqs
— Glitter 🦦 (@xoGlitterTV) December 1, 2019
is that not exactly what happened pic.twitter.com/KTvHY9s2s7
— the mandowhoreian (@jewishbensolo) November 30, 2019
People are bringing Baby Groot into the equation
I don’t know who needs to hear this but Baby Groot and Baby Yoda in a dual stroller pushed by Keanu Reeves.
— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) December 1, 2019
i would use baby groot as fire wood to keep baby yoda warm https://t.co/0e3Vn6BfCq
— matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) November 30, 2019
And of course, the internet can’t resist making great GIFs of the little being!
Full of wonder life is. pic.twitter.com/aJ5ij8gYpX
— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 2, 2019
Them: The Internet probably has enough Baby Yoda GIFs.
Me: pic.twitter.com/dd9DqYuTMd
— Neil+ (@rejects) December 1, 2019
Surprise. pic.twitter.com/OXGvHe1epQ
— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 27, 2019
Other celebrities, like the “X-Files” and “Game of Throne” star Gillian Anderson, are getting in on the fun too!
If I had one word of advice baby yoda it would be to watch out for those seagulls! https://t.co/JkJHbnGdi4
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) December 1, 2019
any given character from big little lies on their balcony at 6am pic.twitter.com/CKWq2ml5l5
— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 30, 2019
Cersei watching the Sept explode pic.twitter.com/1B413Mjlyu
— GOHSOKA [Daenerys Era] (@GohsokaReborn) November 30, 2019
one of the biggest plot twists in all of time and space pic.twitter.com/OPq3Mx46zy
— Godo ☀️⭐ (@godomischief) December 1, 2019
she’s posted 5 pictures of Baby Yoda and 0 pictures of you. You’ve been together for 6 months.
— Chase (@chaselyons) November 30, 2019
When the first day of school it is. pic.twitter.com/FOpBj3GAY5
— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 29, 2019
Touch things I will. Baby I am. pic.twitter.com/FIalLFNE58
— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 29, 2019
at my parent’s house, and every time I see a baby yoda on my TL I show my mom and she just clutches her chest and whispers “chiquito…my baby…..” 🥺
— oscar isaac’s ethnic hips (@little_corvus) November 29, 2019
Me tweeting about Baby Yoda and liking all of the memes even though I have no plans to ever watch The Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/a53GdijGCx
— Jon (@prasejeebus) December 1, 2019
And last but not least, Baby Yoda became the new “sipping tea” meme.
Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw
— Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019
Me in the corner watching my family argue pic.twitter.com/xMcVmI7Np2
— lance ❄️🎄☃️ (@exoholland) November 30, 2019
me watching my life fall apart in front of my very eyes pic.twitter.com/KrXaOfa231
— viv (@vivithao) November 30, 2019
