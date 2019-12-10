26 Best Music Videos Of 2019

2019 has been a whirlwind year of great Music and the accompanying videos, that for sure blew our minds and gave good good vibes! Can we agree to that?! Since January, and to accompany huge Billboard hits, artists like the Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift have pulled out all the stops to deliver music videos that have left us totally wanting more.

Below, we have accumulated our favorite music videos of 2019. Check them out and tell us which YouTube video has left you tapping the replay button, over and over again.

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Beautiful Stranger,” Halsey

“Juice,” Lizzo

“Sally Walker,” Iggy Azalea

“Land of the Free,” The Killers

“ME!,” Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

“Earth,” Lil Dicky ft. Justin Bieber

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“365,” Zedd ft. Katy Perry

“Boy With Luv”, BTS ft. Halsey

“Want,” Taemin

“Kill This Love”, BLACKPINK

“Walk Me Home,” Pink

“Mimpi”, K-Clique ft. Alif

“All the Time,” Zara Larsson

“Motivation,” Normani

“Mother’s Daughter,” Miley Cyrus

“White Mercedes,” Charli XCX

“Umpah Umpah,” Red Velvet

“Fear,” Seventeen

“Bury a Friend,” Billie Eilish

“Chicken Noodle Soup,” J-Hope ft. Becky G

“Chlorine,” Twenty One Pilots

“Lights Up,” Harry Styles

“Liar,” Camila Cabello

“11 Minutes,” Halsey x Yungblud ft. Travis Barker

“Slide Away,” Miley Cyrus