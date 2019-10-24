3 Reasons Why Selena Gomez’s New Song Is About Justin Bieber

Entertainment Tonight

Fans are speculating that Selena Gomez’s heart-baring new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” is about her former on-again, off-again flame, Justin Bieber. And we think so to!

It’s been a long and winding road for the young one-time lovebirds, but it looks like they’ve both gone their separate ways once and for all: Bieber is now married, and Gomez alludes to closing a chapter in her life definitively in her new single, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Check the clues down below:

1. “In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy…”

The 27-year-old pop star sings about an ex-boyfriend who began seeing another woman after only two months following their split. Curiously enough, Bieber began dating his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, approximately two months after he ended his relationship with Gomez in March 2018.

2. “Sang off-key in my chorus / ‘Cause it wasn’t yours…”

In the song, Gomez reveals that her flame was most likely a musician himself. A coincidence? Maybe not: While the pair were dating, they recorded a duet together, “Can’t Steal Our Love,” that was subsequently leaked online, though it was never released officially. It is believed that the song was recorded in 2013 or 2014, before the pair took a break.

3. “Rose-colored glasses all distorted / Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn…”

Fans quickly caught on to the fact that she uses the word “purpose,” which could be a veiled nod to Bieber’s 2015 fourth studio album of the same name, which itself was inspired by his on-again, off-again relationship with Gomez. As Bieber told Fuse, “A lot of my inspiration comes from her. It was a long relationship and a relationship that created heartbreak and created happiness, and a lot of different emotions that I wanted to write about. So there’s a lot of that on this album.”

So, what do you think? Is “Lose You to Love Me” about Justin Bieber? Watch the video, below, and decide for yourself.