3 Ways to Keep Healthy (for Busy People!)

Trying to keep healthy when you are constantly busy is hard!

I mean think about it, you have a full-time job yet you have to make sure you have time to prepare and cook healthy meals, allocate time to work out, drinking enough water and the hardest of all – getting enough sleep!

It’s like we don’t have enough hours in the day right?

But…there is a simple way to fix that problem for you.

These days with a smartphone, ANYTHING is possible because we have apps for EVERYTHING!

So which should you get on your smartphone?

DRINK MORE WATER

It’s what we need the most yet we still forget to drink enough of it. Studies have proven that the actual amount of sky juice that needs to be consumed is 2 litres! So how do we remind ourselves to drink more daily?

There are many apps to choose from depending on which interface you prefer. For example, Waterlogged, Daily Water, Hyrdrate Daily, Waterbalance, Hydro Coach, all of which has been created to remind you to drink water periodically. It also keeps track of how much you drink.

PLAN HEALTHY MEALS

Planning meals one week in advance is tough! There are plenty of apps out there that can help you in this department. Take for instance, Mealime. It has been designed to help you eat healthy by getting you to try new foods and recipes.

What great about it is, when you first sign in, it asks you what kind of diet you want (from paleo to vegetarian) and you can even select what food you don’t like. There is a generated meal plan and even provides you a shopping list.

STAY FIT

Keeping track of everything in general is just exhausting. With My Fitness Pal, it keeps track of everything for you.

This app doubles as a food diary AND a fitness diary. You may key in your weight goal which then tells you how many calories you should be consuming daily to achieve that target. From there, just key in what you have eaten, what exercises you’ve done and voila! The app does everything else for you!