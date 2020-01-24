4 Things To Know About “DOLITTLE” Movie

Fans of Roberts Downey Jr., can watch their favourite Marvel’s superhero alum in action once again, in his latest movie “DOLITTLE”, that’s out now!

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, “DOLITTLE”, follows the story of the eccentric Dr John Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. The actor takes on one of literature’s most lovable character in the classic tale of the man who can talk to animals.

Heres a few things to know about “DOLITTLE”;

Bye for now, Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. no longer stars as Iron Man (as for now we hope), but RDJ still brings in abit of action and a lot of laughs to remind us of why we love him. The last film he acted that was not an action Marvel movie was “The Judge,” which came out in 2014.

RDJ and Tom Holland are together again

The Iron Man and Spiderman love is strong and goes beyond the Marvel screens. The duo are once again joining forces in “DOLITTLE” as human and animal besties.

The original title was too long, so they changed it

“DOLITTLE” is a standalone name that many would recognize, due to its connection to the original classic film Dr. Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy. However, before the name came as a simplified one word title, the original name was to be called “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.”

A star studded cast

The film stars a line of star studded cast including Selena Gomez (Betsy), Emma Thomson (Polynesia), Rami Malek(Chee-Chee) , Marion Cotillard(Tutu), Ralph Fiennes (Barry), John Cena (Yoshi), Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab), Antonio Banderas( Rassouli) Jim Broadbent (Lord Thomas Badgley) and Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton).

Watch “DOLITTLE” in theatres near you!