5 Amazing Raya Cookies to Bake This Hari Raya!

Balik kampung~oh oh oh~ balik kampung! Oh but before you can head back to your hometown for the ‘raya’ celebrations… Don’t forget to stock up those delicious ‘biskut raya’! If you are in the mood of baking some homemade raya cookies, it’s not too late to bake up these five yummy-licious cookies.

Almond London Cookies

credit Messywitchen

Yields 106 pieces

Ingredients

125g butter

60g icing sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

160g plain flour

100g ground almond

100g toasted whole almond

small paper cups

250g cooking chocolate, melted

100g nibbed almond, toasted

Methods:

1. Cream butter and icing sugar till well-combined. Then add egg and vanilla essence and mix well.

2. Mix in plain flour and ground almond to form soft dough. If dough is a bit too soft, add some flour.

3. Take a teaspoon of dough and flatten it. Place almond on the dough and wrap around the almond. Shape dough into small log.

4. Bake at 160oC till golden brown for 20 minutes. Remove and leave to cool.

5. Dip cookies into melted chocolate and then place in paper cup. Sprinkle some almond on top. Chill in the fridge to set the chocolate before storing.

Pineapple Tart Cookies

credit mykeuken

Ingredients Cookie recipe 250g / 8.8 oz butter

40g / 1.4 oz icing sugar

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

350 g / 12.3 oz plain flour

20 g / 0.7 oz cornflour

extra yolk for egg wash

Pineapple jam recipe

2 canned pineapples (big cans) – drained

3/4 cup sugar – check how sweet is the canned pineapples.. then add or less the sugar as desired.

Method for cookies:

Pre-heat oven to 180C. Cream butter with icing sugar till creamy. Add vanilla paste/ essence and egg yolk. Whisk again to mix well. Add cornflour and plain flour. Use a spatula to mix till just combine. Using a nastar mould, press out the dough. Place pineapple jam and roll to enclose to jam. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 15 – 20 minutes.

Method for making pineapple jam:

In a non-stick pan, place the crushed pineapple and sugar … bring to boil. Then simmer until the jam is thickened ie all the moisture has evaporated…

Easy Honey Cornflakes Cup

credit goodtoknow

Ingredients

3tbsp butter

1 cup of sugar

1tbsp honey

4 cups of cornflakes

Method

Preheat oven to 150°C. Heat butter, sugar and honey in a small saucepan till frothy, remove from heat. Add cornflakes and mix well. Spoon into patty cake cases and bake for 10 mins. Enjoy!

Sugee Biscuit

credit love2cook-malaysia

Ingredients

2 cups wheat flour (sifted)

1 cup caster sugar

6 tbsp ghee(room temperature)

food colourings

Method

Mix flour and sugar. Add ghee spoon by spoon and form a soft dough. Now, make smaller balls and place them on baking tray, giving a little press. U may also use a cutter to make them into ur favourite shapes. Put food colouring using a toothpick. Bake in a preheated oven at 150°C for 20 minutes. Leave it cool at room temperature. Done!

Kuih Semperit

credit snapguide

Ingredients

300 grams Unsalted Butter

120 grams Icing Sugar

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

4 tablespoons sweetened creamer/condensed milk

200 grams custard powder

100 grams corn flour

240 grams wheat flour

cherry cubes (decorations)

Method