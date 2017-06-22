5 Amazing Raya Cookies to Bake This Hari Raya!

Balik kampung~oh oh oh~ balik kampung! Oh but before you can head back to your hometown for the ‘raya’ celebrations… Don’t forget to stock up those delicious ‘biskut raya’! If you are in the mood of baking some homemade raya cookies, it’s not too late to bake up these five yummy-licious cookies.
Almond London Cookies
credit Messywitchen
Yields 106 pieces
Ingredients
125g butter
60g icing sugar
1 egg
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
160g plain flour
100g ground almond
100g toasted whole almond
small paper cups
250g cooking chocolate, melted
100g nibbed almond, toasted
Methods:
1. Cream butter and icing sugar till well-combined. Then add egg and vanilla essence and mix well.
2. Mix in plain flour and ground almond to form soft dough. If dough is a bit too soft, add some flour.
3. Take a teaspoon of dough and flatten it. Place almond on the dough and wrap around the almond. Shape dough into small log.
4. Bake at 160oC till golden brown for 20 minutes. Remove and leave to cool.
5. Dip cookies into melted chocolate and then place in paper cup. Sprinkle some almond on top. Chill in the fridge to set the chocolate before storing.
Pineapple Tart Cookies
credit mykeuken
Ingredients
Cookie recipe
250g / 8.8 oz butter
40g / 1.4 oz icing sugar
2 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
350 g / 12.3 oz plain flour
20 g / 0.7 oz cornflour
extra yolk for egg wash
Pineapple jam recipe
2 canned pineapples (big cans) – drained
3/4 cup sugar – check how sweet is the canned pineapples.. then add or less the sugar as desired.
Method for cookies:
- Pre-heat oven to 180C.
- Cream butter with icing sugar till creamy.
- Add vanilla paste/ essence and egg yolk.
- Whisk again to mix well.
- Add cornflour and plain flour.
- Use a spatula to mix till just combine.
- Using a nastar mould, press out the dough.
- Place pineapple jam and roll to enclose to jam.
- Brush with egg wash.
- Bake for 15 – 20 minutes.
Method for making pineapple jam:
In a non-stick pan, place the crushed pineapple and sugar … bring to boil. Then simmer until the jam is thickened ie all the moisture has evaporated…
Easy Honey Cornflakes Cup
credit goodtoknow
Ingredients
3tbsp butter
1 cup of sugar
1tbsp honey
4 cups of cornflakes
Method
- Preheat oven to 150°C.
- Heat butter, sugar and honey in a small saucepan till frothy, remove from heat.
- Add cornflakes and mix well.
- Spoon into patty cake cases and bake for 10 mins. Enjoy!
Sugee Biscuit
credit love2cook-malaysia
Ingredients
2 cups wheat flour (sifted)
1 cup caster sugar
6 tbsp ghee(room temperature)
food colourings
Method
- Mix flour and sugar. Add ghee spoon by spoon and form a soft dough.
- Now, make smaller balls and place them on baking tray, giving a little press. U may also use a cutter to make them into ur favourite shapes.
- Put food colouring using a toothpick.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 150°C for 20 minutes. Leave it cool at room temperature. Done!
Kuih Semperit
credit snapguide
Ingredients
300 grams Unsalted Butter
120 grams Icing Sugar
2 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
4 tablespoons sweetened creamer/condensed milk
200 grams custard powder
100 grams corn flour
240 grams wheat flour
cherry cubes (decorations)
Method
- To separate the egg yolk, crack open d egg n pour it into your palm. Strain d egg whites, let it flow out between your fingers. Set aside.
- Combine butter and the icing sugar. Beat until creamy but not too long.
- Add the egg yolks, vanilla essence and sweet condensed milk. Beat just enough to incorporate.
- Add custard powder into the mixture and fold them well with a spatula. You can add bit by bit.
- Then, add corn flour into the mixture. Mix well.
- Lastly, add wheat flour and mix well.
- Place a baking sheet on to the baking try and pipe the mixture using a nozzle to create a dahlia shape on to the sheet.
- Don’t forget to put the cherry cubes in the middle.
- Bake at 150 degree celsius for 20 minutes or less.
- The biscuits are done when the base turns brown. Let it cool and store it in an airtight jar! Yum!