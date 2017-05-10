5 Best Mother’s Day Movies to Watch with Mom

It’s a movie date with mom this Mother’s Day! Here are 5 best Mother’s Day movies to binge watch with the queen of your heart!

1.Freaky Friday

It’s the classic swap! Mom becomes you and you become mom! What? YASSS! Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) shows what it’s like to be in each other shoes in this heartwarming comedy. A must watch with the whole family.

2.Bend It Like Beckham

via Giphy

When a soccer- loving girl in England is raised by conservative Indian parents, there’s bound to be growing pains for everyone (sound familiar?). Watch how Jess Bhamra (Pareminder Nagra) juggles her love for football and pleasing her mom, who would prefer Jess to stay home and learn how to make perfect round chapatis.

3. The Blind Side

Based on the true story of Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy, who take in a homeless teenage African-American, Michael Oher. A movie that truly depicts that a mother’s love has no boundaries as Leigh Anne soon takes charge to help Michael succeed in life. Michael went on to play for the National Football League. He was the first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 NFL draft.

4. The Princess Diaries

It’s princess lessons 101! Shy San Francisco teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) learns the astonishing news that she’s a real-life princess! The sole heir to the crown of Genovia, Mia begins her journey toward the throne. She receives help from her strict grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) who gives her “princess lessons” (but not without a few hiccups along the way!)

5. Mamma Mia!

Put on your dancing shoes and sing along to ABBA’s hit tunes this Mother’s Day! The story revolves around Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek Islands, who is preparing for her daughter’s wedding. She shockingly finds out that her daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), had secretly invited three men from her past in hopes of meeting her real father to escort her down the aisle. Feel the rush, excitement, heartbreaks and love this Mother’s Day with this musical romantic comedy.