5 Cops Arrested for Robbing RM200, 000 at Money Changer

Unfortunately, the people we trust in ensuring the safety of our nation, is now caught in a heinous crime! A case involving five police officers in Malaysia as they were caught and arrested for robbing a money changer and have stolen a staggering RM200, 000!

As investigations deepen, findings expose that the mastermind of the crime was believed to be an assistant inspector from Bukit Aman HQ.

Malay Mali reports that the five cops who were incarcerated received information from the ASP as well as three other officers from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to carry out the crime and the victim is a manager at a money changer in Jalan Silang, Kuala Lumpur.

The incident unfolded when nine men including the five policemen arrived at the money changer outlet on Sunday around 4pm.

The suspects introduced themselves as policemen from Bukit Aman’s commercial crime department.

They accused the victim of running a money changer outlet without a proper license and immediately handcuffed him,” said the source, who wished to remain anonymous.

After gathering the cash the victim then proceeded to a bus stop in front of the complex where he handed over the RM200,000 to the policemen.

The victim lodged a police report over the matter and in his police report said that he suspects one of the policemen was armed with a gun.

Guess, we cant trust the one we chose to entrust!