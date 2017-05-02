5 Magical Unicorn Recipes for You to Puke Rainbows

Are you bumped out that the oh-so famous Unicorn Frappe isn’t available in Malaysia? Don’t worry, because here’s 5 MAGICAL UNICORN recipes for you to make over the weekend!

Source: Rosanna Pansino

1. UNICORN POOP COOKIES

As weird as it sound, it doesn’t actually taste like poop! I mean look at the colors…It looks so yummy-licious!

Watch the tutorial here at Rosanna Pansino.

Source: imperialsugar.com

2. UNICORN HOT CHOCOLATE

This is definitely one step closer to the famous Unicorn Frappe recipe, except it’s the ‘hot’ version. Made up with white chocolate, marshmallows and pastel rainbow colors, it’s the perfect companion for you to snuggle in your unicorn onesie during cold rainy days. Get the recipe from imperialsugar.com

Source: cheekykitchen.com

3. INSPIRED UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO

Need a little magic in life? Then here’s your chance to DIY that Unicorn drink! The sweet fruity magically transforms into this delicious sour taste and you get to top it off (as much as you want – hey no judgments) with whipped cream – sprinkled with pink and blue fairy powder! The best part, it’s made with all natural colors! Find the recipe at Cheekykitchen.

Red=beet juice. Purple=boiled purple cabbage juice. Blue=Boiled purple cabbage juice+baking soda. Rainbow Grilled Cheese=DELICIOUS. #grilledcheese A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

4. Kristen Bell’s Ultimate Unicorn Grilled Cheese Sandwich! (NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS REQUIRED)

YES! No artificial colors required! That grilled cheese sandwich is au’ natural and ready for you devour without feeling the guilt. To get the rainbow colors on her cheese, she simply uses beet juice for red, boiled purple cabbage juice for purple and for blue, mix in boiled purple cabbage juice and baking soda! Check out the recipe at hellogiggles.

Source: bigbearswife.com

5. No Churn Unicorn Ice-Scream

Perfect for unicorns to cool off especially in this hot Malaysian weather and the best part, you can make it easily at home without using an ice cream machine! Yummy! Get the recipe from bigbearswife.

Did you managed to try any of these magical recipes? Let us know!