5 Must-Visit Ramadhan Bazaars in the Klang Valley

It’s the fasting month and it’s the time of the year where Malaysians of all races look forward to… RAMADHAN BAZAARS!!! Just the thought of it makes you want to drool right? Here’s 5 Must-Visit Ramadan Bazaars in the Klang Valley!

1. TTDI

Credit: Vkeong

Located right in front of One Utama shopping mall, it is one of the biggest Ramadhan markets in the Klang Valley! You might not even know what food to get to ‘berbuka’ with because everything just looks so good!

2. Kampung Baru

Credit: siminhomestaykl2

Credit: masak-masak

Credit: masak-masak

Feast your eyes and senses – The Kampung Baru bazaar has over 200 stalls (that’s a lot of food to choose)! But be sure to try the city’s best nasi lemak, Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa. *Hey they got me at nasi lemak! However it’s advisable to visit the bazaar via public transport, as it is always so crowded, you might have a hard time looking for a parking spot.

3. Stadium Shah Alam

This Ramadhan bazaar is situated at the car park of Kompleks Sukan Shah Alam at Section 13, Selangor- it’s so huge, you won’t be able to miss it!

4. Wangsa Maju

Credit: vkeong

Too lazy to drive? No worries, Wangsa Maju’s Baazar Ramadhan is easily accessible when exiting the Wangsa Maju LRT stop. Not sure what to get? You can try their famous Murtabak Maggi!

5. SS13, Subang Jaya

Credit: 10 Heart Ramadhan Bazaar

Credit: Female Magazine

Considered as one of the largest bazaar in Subang Jaya, it’s definitely a must-visit if you are living near Subang area!