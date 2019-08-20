5 Reasons To Love Demi Lovato

Via PopSugar

Happy Birthday Demi Lovato!

The superstar turns 27-years-old today, and to celebrate we’re sharing 5 reasons to love the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer.

Forever our Disney child rock star

Demi Lovato got her big break from the Disney movie “Camp Rock”. The actress and singer was the original Disney rock star, rocking out with her hits like “Did You Forget” and “Here We Go Again.”

Via Disney Channel

Demi is known for her realness

Unlike many celebrities, Demi, has always been open about her struggles with drugs, alcohol and self-harm. She advocates for mental health awareness and offers free therapy sessions at all her concerts. In 2017 the singer shared a YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, which highlights details of her hard past.

She helps us love the body we’re in

The singer is all about body positivity. She promotes self-love and continuously reminds her fans to love and be comfortable in their body.

The obvious- her incredible voice

It’s undeniable that her voice is almost incomparable to any other.

She’s lovable and hilarious

Demi can light up almost any room. She’s always fun in interviews and knows how to keep her audiences entertained.