5 Seconds of Summer – 5 Seconds of Summer

By Ivan Leong

Behold! The ultimate dream come true for any YouTube star out there today. I must admit, I’m not a big fan of YouTube covers. Sure, there is the occasional gem but like sequels, covers never really do the originals any justice. Yes yes, I know it’s not about replication, but about interpretation and presentation. I accept that, but here’s my question: what makes one person’s cover better than another’s? If it was simply audio, would it be as easy for a person to choose between their favourite personalities? Maybe, maybe not, but I guess music videos are shot on multi-million dollar budgets for a reason. For some time now the auditory plane has been transcended, and music is now equally, if not more visual. Doesn’t mean I have to conform though! But objective I shall be, as is my duty.

Pop-punk is the genre of choice, or so they claim. If you look up pop-punk bands online though, you will find very similarity between the top few bands that pop up on your query and 5SOS. Instruments are the common theme here, so let’s hope they stick to playing them. One Direction and The Wanted are easily the most successful boy bands in the world, but you don’t see them swinging guitars about. If it’s a working formula I don’t see why they won’t chuck aside what arguably is a risk factor for live performances and future song material. But having written most of the songs on their debut record themselves, they may yet be a force to reckon with when it comes to songwriting. Musically, the more up-tempo songs are the standout tracks (She Looks So Perfect, 18, Good Girls) while the slower ballads show good versatility, but there is still room for improvement.

The boys are in their sub 20s, while I am approaching the big 3 so I can’t say the lyrics call out to me, but they certainly are catchy. The repetitive nature of their songs makes for good sing-along, probably at concerts but reduces the replay value of the record. There is a cheeky side to the words on their songs, from the topic of a girl in her underwear, to a naughty tattoo and even a girl who’s in the back of the library with her boyfriend not reading (then what?). They play to the stereotypical boy girl relationship seen in mass media to great effect. What’s also worth noting is that the boys sing nothing of Australia, but plenty of America which may have been a strategy, seeing that both communities consume “art” in very different fashions. Remember, America is seen as the promise land for any musician these days, so it’s all a logical move.

5 Seconds of Summer is a well balanced debut record. Lyrically and musically perfect for the age group of their fan base, particularly those who have followed the boys since their days of covering more famous people on YouTube. The boys are established characters already, chatty and fun, energetic and mischievous.