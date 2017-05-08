5 Steamiest MTV Best Kiss Award Acceptance Speech.

In honor of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Kiss, let’s take a look at some of the memorable steamiest and sloppiest on-stage kisses!

1.Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook, 2005.

THE MOST ICONIC KISS EVER! When their names were announced, Ryan and Rachel didn’t hold back! They took their positions re-enacting the same iconic ‘Notebook Kiss’ with Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” playing in the background. Instantly, history was made! It was like watching ‘The Notebook’ all over again. Except this time, it was live on stage.

2.Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan for Step Up 2: The Streets, 2008.

It took a while to persuade Briana Evigan but eventually they kissed! (Then again, who could resist Rober Hoffman’s good looks right?) The then-IRL couple were the winning pair over stars like, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey (Enchanted), Ellen Page and Michael Cera (Juno) and Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung (Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix).

3. Rebel Wilson & Adam Devine for Pitch Perfect 2, 2016.

These two were all over the place! Sure, we wanted some action… but this was something else! It was wild and sloppy (which included them rolling on the floor). During a press conference for Pitch Perfect 2, Rebel Wilson mentioned that she and Adam Devine were aiming for the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.

She said,”It’s all about the trophies!,” and was so disappointed that her sloppy make out scene with Adam had to be cut short. Looks like it was enough for the pitch perfect couple to take home the smooching award!

4. Sean Patrick Thomas and Julia Stiles for Save The Last Dance, 2001.

These two could have been the pioneers of the “live-action kissing” on stage with their sweet embrace when they won the award. Major #throwback!

5. Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson in Twilight Saga, 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson sure did their Twihards proud! They won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for a record breaking FOUR TIMES for their roles as Bella and Edward in Twilight (2009), Twilight: New Moon (2010), Twilight: Eclipse (2011) and Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part #1 (2012). That’s a lot of kissing!

