5 Things To Know About Grammys 2020

Lizzo’s “song of the year” is actually more than a year old

Earlier this year ,Lizzo made a breakthrough as an artist for her song ‘Truth Hurts’ after the song made international waves from Netflix original film “Someone Great.” Now the Detroit-born musician is getting nod for best new artist.

However her record of the year nomination for Truth Hurts is controversial, as the song was originally released as a stand-alone single in 2017.

On the bright side, Lizzo never submitted the song for a Grammy at the time and only made its first appearance on an album this year, which means the Academy can gave it the go-ahead.

Billie Eilish could take over Taylor’s records.

17 year old Billie Eilish is the youngest artist in Grammys history to receive nominations in all four of the main categories. She stands to be the youngest-ever winner of album of the year for her debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”.

Winning the award means that the singer could snub the crown from Taylor Swift, who received her first album of the year at 2o years old, for her 2010 album, ‘Fearless.’

Queen Bey- No album? No problem.

Beyonce may not have come out with a “proper” album this year, but her work on Disney’s The Lion King; and her triumphant concert film Homecoming has landed the star four nominations.

The star is born is Nominated- Again.

At the 2019 Grammys, which happened earlier this year, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed Shallow ceremony award and won for best pop duo/group performance.

So why are they nominated again for next years Grammy? According to BBC, Shallow came out as a single right before the end of the eligibility period for the 2019 Grammys. So the film didn’t get a chance to be considered, hence why they are on the list.

Ariana Grande is finally playing with the big leagues

Ariana Grande is a major superstar in her own right. Yet, she has never been nominated for any of the Grammys main prizes.

The star has only won one Grammy, which happens to be her first for best pop album for “Sweetener”.

Now, her latest album“Thank U, Next” is getting a nod for album of the year, while her single “7 Rings” is nominated for record of the year.- FINALLY!

Congats to all the nominees!

Source: BBC