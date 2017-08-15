5 Things You Can Relate if You Suffer from Freezing Office Syndrome

Have you ever wondered, “Why am I the only one feeling so cold in here?”, “Why aren’t they even wearing any sweater or jacket or something?”, “Aren’t they cold?”, then this article is for you :-

1.Your office is always winter.

To the extend you even wear gloves while typing.

2. You’ve mastered several techniques to bring back warmth back to your fingers and hands:

Constant hand rubbing,

Sitting on your hands for warmth,

Drinking hot drinks,

Well you name it!

3.You also can’t help but go out every once in a while to take a walk to warm yourself.

Sometimes you even take sun bathe… in Malaysia guys!

4.You don’t even bother looking pretty or cute anymore.

Because you prefer comfort over anything.

5.You sometimes wonder if you’re cold blooded

So, are you one of them who feels cold all the time at your office?

Let us know what you go through or do to deal with this syndrome.