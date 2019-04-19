5 TV Characters That Deserve Their Own Spinoff

Television shows tells a specific story that explores their worlds with lead characters. But sometimes, a character shines or a show opens up to lay the groundwork for another story. It’s how spinoffs are born. Some TV characters are so great that they deserve their own show. Here are our picks!

Eddard “Ned” Stark – Game of Thrones

Much of the first season of this epic fantasy series focused on the noble and honourable Warden of the North and ruler of Winterfell, Lord Eddard Stark. We’ve heard a lot about how he helped overthrow the Mad King, Aerys Targaryen and place his best friend and foster brother, Robert Baratheon on the Iron Throne as ruler of the realm. A prequel show with Stark at the centre could focus on Robert’s rebellion – and could feature a number of intense battles, betrayals and all other kinds of twists and turns.

Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua – Hawaii Five-0

During the events that led to Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park leaving Hawaii Five-0, one thought kept crossing my mind: give them a spinoff! Kono wanted to go after human traffickers, Chin was taking on new responsibility while starting a life definitely could have used a new start away from his criminal past. It would be the perfect mix of characters viewers will love that gives it a fresh feel. Plus, Kim and Park’s chemistry as cousins Chin and Kono provided some of Hawaii Five-0’s best scenes!

Daryl Dixon – The Walking Dead

Daryl was created to be a supporting character of the show before he became a huge breakout character and quickly elevated to series regular. His longevity and hunting skills aren’t the only reason the character should receive its own show as he’s developed from a bored individual living in his brother’s shadow to one of the most important survivors in the community. He could lead his own band of survivors, or we could even go back in time to catch a glimpse of his life pre-apocalypse.

Brienne of Tarth – Game of Thrones

Despite years of enduring tough training and society’s ridicule, Brienne of Tarth continued to uphold the values of Knighthood. But surely after winning her place in Renly’s Kingsguard, she was framed for the murder of her King. Then, Brienne pledged her royalty to Catelyn Stark and was sent to fulfil a new quest. During her journey, she’s defeated the fearsome Hound, avenged her King and fought a bear with a wooden sword. Underneath her tough exterior, Brienne has a vulnerability that makes her compelling to watch.

Cheryl Blossom – Riverdale

If you’re not careful, this queen bee will sting. Cheryl Blossom grew up in a wealthy family with her twin brother in Riverdale. But upon learning that her brother was murdered, she pursues a mystery that tears her family apart. This redhead’s brutal comments and impeccable wardrobe captivates the audience every time she appears. And her tragic plotline shows there’s a lot of depth underneath her dramatic persona. Cheryl’s already a scene stealer, so why not give her the full spotlight with her own mystery show.