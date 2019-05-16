5 Ways “Game Of Thrones” Could End – Winter Is Coming

For close to a decade, we’ve put in our time on “Game of Thrones.” And now, the end is near – but what kind of end would it be? Here are five theories on it.

Tyrion Lannister Wins

One of the most hotly considered theories out there is that Tyrion is not actually a Lannister, but a secret Targaryen, born out of the rumour that his mother was raped on her wedding night to Tywin by the Mad King Aerys. Tyrion has already shown that he can touch a dragon without getting bitten off. Could he also ride one? He’ll certainly be the smartest King Westeros has seen in a long time.

Sansa Is Queen in the North

This one also feels pretty destined to happen. Sansa made back home wiser and stronger than before. After all that she went through, we can understand why she might never want to head south again to King’s Landing. And after all, a Stark must always be in Winterfell. Sansa Stark, lady of Winterfell, the queen/warden of the North. Has a nice ring to it.

Democracy takes hold

Advertisement

After years of neglectful rulers, petty squabbles between Houses and civil wars, it’s about time the folks say enough is enough. Maybe some of the noble Houses will even support the motion after all the bloodshed. If there’s any justice in the game of thrones – and that is certainly still up for debate – that big ol’ spiky chair has got to go.

Miracle Baby Targaryen Wins

It’s been made clear that Daenerys can’t have children as revealed in Season 1. However by the end of Season 7, there were a lot of chatter about children and lineage. It seems like we’re building to the reveal of a miracle baby, born of Targaryen. This is a long shot, but if it works out, maybe this little wolf-dragon will be destined to carry on the torch.

The ‘Wizard of Oz’

It’s impossible to forget when Bran was thrown from the broken tower in Winterfell. That incident set off a number of events, including Bran’s transition into becoming the Three-Eyed Raven. But what if he never actually woke up from his coma? This would definitely be disappointing, though. It’s an interesting theory, but we can’t imagine narrative genius George RR Martin resorting to the “It was basically all a dream” ending.