5 ways to survive being single on weekends

Finding yourself staring blankly at your room’s ceiling by your own on weekends? Check out these 5 exciting activities that will make you feel great with or without a partner!

Food galore

Rather than ordering for takeaway, go on a little food-hunting adventure by checking out that new fancy café! No small talks? No problem! More time for you to enjoy that scrumptious food!

Pamper yourself

Those long hours of work on weekdays might take a toll on you. Make use of this alone time by pampering yourself with spa or hair treatment. Your body will thank you!

One night stay

Travelling on a weekend? Nothing is stopping you when you are single! Go on that short trip, make new friends, and indulge in local culture so that you will no longer be trapped in that single horizon!

Indoor Adventure

If you are not into outdoor activities, why not go on adventure in virtual reality! It’s affordable and allows you to experience customizable contents without having to sweat!

Shop & Play

Treating yourself for a little retail therapy is a must, be it with or without a partner. With Parkson Card, you can enjoy benefits not just in store but also from Parkson Card Merchant Partners. If you have no plan this 1st April, come over to Desa Park City Waterfront Car Park 2, 7:30am – 10am and experience exciting activities with #parksoncardsquadz! For more information, check out Parkson Card Malaysia Facebook.