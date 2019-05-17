5 Ways to Stick to a Budget This Raya!

Hari Raya is only a few weeks away! At this point, we’re pretty sure you’ve started your shopping already.

But with so many things to prepare, it’s easy to get carried away with your spending.

Here’s how you can keep your budget on track without having to sacrifice your Raya tradition!

1. List down what you need

Before you go on your shopping spree, make sure to make a realistic checklist of what you need to buy. Focus on only the important: split the list between ‘things that you want’ and ‘things that you need’.

Ask yourself these questions before making a purchase you’ll regret:

Is it necessary?

Can you afford it?

Can you get it for a cheaper price elsewhere?

2. Craft your budget



Next, create your budget and set a spending limit for each category, including duit raya, family feast and baju raya.

Estimate how much you’ll need for this year and estimate how much you think you can afford to spend for each family member. The total figure should be a reasonable amount that leaves you with enough money for other holiday expenses like decorations and traveling.

3. Pay the bills first



Ensure that you have allocated a portion of your salary to pay your monthly commitments have been paid off.

The allocated funds should not be mixed with the funds you intend to spend for shopping in preparation for the celebration and the funds you intend to spend during Hari Raya.

4. Recycle, Reuse



Though it is the festive season, not everything in the house needs be new. The decorations can be recycled and there is no need to buy new ones every year. This applies to clothes, furniture, crockery and accessories, too!

5. Compare, compare, compare!



Make sure to compare the prices for each store and find the best deal for your money. Instead of shopping at regular shopping malls or retail outlets, why not try purchasing your Raya essentials at a wholesale mall?

GM Klang Wholesale City is a very popular spot for those who want to shop the latest trends at an astonishingly reasonable price.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, GM Klang has cemented its name as the go-to place for bargain hunters to shop ‘til they drop!



With over 2,500 wholesale shops, you’d be spoilt for choice. And best of all? As it is a wholesale mall, the more you buy, the cheaper the price!

Shop your Raya apparel such as baju melayu, baju kurung, shawls and kebaya with exclusive wholesale prices.

Not only that, you can also buy latest designs of home decorations like carpets, lamps and curtains there, too.



If you’re planning to go there, just search ‘GM Klang Wholesale City’ on your navigation apps or visit gmklang.com for more info.

Opening Hours:

Open every day except for the 1st and 2nd day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Operating hours are 10am – 7pm (Sunday – Thursday), 10am – 8pm (Friday, Saturday & Public Holidays) while Block C shops and restaurants are open from 10am – 8pm every day.