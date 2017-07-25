5 Weird Things Your ‘Friends’ Do on Your Birthday to Make You Feel Special

Birthdays. Some love it, others, well – ABSOLUTELY HATE IT!

Here are some really good reasons as to why…

1.Post UGLY photos of you on social media for the WORLD to see!

via Giphy

2. Gives Weird ‘GIFTS’ as a sign of I LOVE YOU (?) :-

Birthday cards with weird messages

via Etsy

Stinky socks

via Giphy

3. Throw TEPUNG! Or POP a Balloon with FLOUR in it.

via Giphy

4. Or WORST – Flour, Water and EGGS

via REDWOODTHESERIES

5.The Weirdest part of all – That ONE friend who claims that the best part of your BIRTHDAY – Is to have THEM is your LIFE!

via Giphy

On another note, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our beloved News Presenter aka Little mermaid!!!

Look how HAPPY she is!!!