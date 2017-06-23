Raya is just around the corner, you know what that means – RAYA FOOD!!! Nothing beats the feeling of going back to your hometown to ‘makan-makan’ with your family during this festive season. If you’re not celebrating Hari Raya, you can only hope that your Muslim buddies who are celebrating invites you to their open house! But food isn’t the only thing to look forward to during Raya – Here’s 6 exciting things that will make you feel super-excited during this Hari Raya!

1. Visiting Your Family and Friends

credit Shazzlin Farah

The extend you would go through to visit your loved ones during the Raya season is amazing. You would drive for hours and hours through the traffic jam (traffic jams ain’t a joke in Malaysia) just to see your atuk, nenek, mak cik and pak cik – even the ones that you’ve never met in your life, cousins and childhood friends from your ‘hood’!

2. A Time To Re-Decorate Your House

‘

credit Giphy

Bring on the exciting ideas and colours! Raya is also the time to re-decorate the entire house (at least for some). This stage is extremely crucial from picking the colour scheme of you walls, cushion covers, curtains, carpets and even brand new furniture. The best part, no one is excluded from this raya ‘spring clean’.

3. Lights, Lights, Lights Everywhere!

credit hmetro

Colourful fairy lights will be hung everywhere from the balcony to the windows, gates and even on the walls. There also be oil lamps or ‘pelita’ that’s lit up along the porch. Imagine the beautiful view at night!

4. Green Envelopes A.K.A Duit Raya

credit irsofian

Even as grown ups, we get excited upon hearing the word ‘DUIT RAYA’. Although, it is important to remember that Raya isn’t all about how much ‘duit raya’ you get – it’s the thought that counts. Another important message, don’t go spending your cash all at once, instead save or even better, DONATE!

5. Baju Raya (Complete with the theme and colour scheme)

Credit Amir Izzuddin

credit Shazzlin Farah

YES! Also another important part of the Raya preparations is to discuss the theme and colour scheme of this year’s ‘baju raya’ among the families. From coordinating the style and pattern to picking colours – it’s the most essential part that will set you and family members apart from your relatives. It’s never an easy process, with your family already having worn every single shade of colour available.

6, FOOOOOOOOOOOOD!!!!

credit various source

Saved the best for last. Malaysians love for food is incredible, lucky for us, with different races all living in harmony… so is the food in our belly! Raya is just one of the festive season we all look forward to for the food. You know the must have dishes during Raya by heart – Rendang, ketupat, lemang, lontong, nasi impit/kuah kacang and various mouth-watering raya cookies!

Bonus :-

Selamat Hari Raya Maaf Zahir Batin, BTW, Goodluck with the traffic jam (eh)! Send us some photos of your amazing Raya Celebration! Here’s some motivation…