6 Precious Reasons Why Mums Are the Best.

No matter the times you’ve argued or disagreed with her, MUM will always be the best. Despite the different taste in clothes, food, music or even thoughts on life, you can’t help but wish to just be like her when you grow up. Here are 6 precious reasons why mums are always the best.

1.Mum’s got your back. (ALWAYS!)

Remember all those times you got into trouble or gotten your heart broken by some backstreet guy… Mum has always been there. She feels, comforts and reassures you that everything will be fine.

2.She wants nothing but the BEST for you.

Sure mum nags but believe me, it’s called tough love! She wants nothing but the best because she knows you deserve it! Like that one time, you made a bad decision and mum was right? Yea.

3.Mum is the COOLEST BFF Ever!

She knows what you like and what you don’t like. She knows when you’re having a bad day and how to cheer you up. Mum just knows all the right words to say. The best part, she can always find that missing pair of socks!

4.You are BEAUTIFUL -Even when NOBODY thinks so.

Yes! You might not be Miss Universe or Shah Rukh Khan, but to mum, you are the most beautiful person on earth!

5.Nothing BEATS Mums Food. Nothing.

Ever lived far away from home and gotten homesick because you simply miss mum’s cooking? Those college days, when you were slurping down instant noodles while thinking about mum’s mutton curry or chicken soup… Oh the torture.

6. SUPERMUM #DUH

Forget about Superman because he’s nothing compared to your SUPERMUM! She works, cleans, cooks and always manage to squeeze in some time to spend with you. She’s tired but will never complain because everything she does is for you.

We love you Mum.