7 Love Songs To Tell Your Crush How You Feel
Starting to catch feelings?
Getting a crush to notice you isn’t always easy.
Back in the days, getting your crush to notice you sometimes require compiling love songs into a CD player and surprising them. Now, it’s as simple as sharing a YouTube or Spotify link to that person you’ve been talking to – or just putting it in your Instagram stories to kind of give the hint.
Here are 5 tracks that could hopefully get the message across!
Ariana Grande – Into You
I’m so into you
I can barely breath
And all I want to do
Is fall in deep
And close ain’t close enough ’til we cross the line
Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
I know I can treat you better
Than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me why are we wasting time
On all your wasted cryin’
When you should be with me instead
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can
Nick Jonas – Close ft. Tove Lo
‘Cause if I want you, and I want you, babe
Ain’t going backwards, won’t ask for space
‘Cause space is just a word made up by someone who’s afraid to get too
Yellowcard – Ocean Avenue
There’s a place off Ocean Avenue
Where I used to sit and talk with you
We were both 16 and it felt so right
Sleeping all day
Staying up all night
Lauv – Feelings
But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do
If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line
Know we’ve been friends
And love only knows broken ends, yeah
That’s what you said but girl let me change your mind
James Blunt You’re Beautiful
You’re beautiful
You’re beautiful
You’re beautiful, it’s true
I saw your face in a crowded place
And I don’t know what to do
‘Cause I’ll never be with you
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Feelings, so deep in my feelings
No, this ain’t really like me
Can’t control my anxiety
Feeling, like I’m touching the ceiling
When I’m with you I can’t breathe
Boy, you do something to me
