Connect with us

Entertainment

7 Love Songs To Tell Your Crush How You Feel

Starting to catch feelings?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Getting a crush to notice you isn’t always easy.

Back in the days, getting your crush to notice you sometimes require compiling love songs into a CD player and surprising them.  Now, it’s as simple as sharing a YouTube or Spotify link to that person you’ve been talking to – or just putting it in your Instagram stories to kind of give the hint.

Here are 5 tracks that could hopefully get the message across!

Ariana Grande – Into You

I’m so into you

I can barely breath

And all I want to do

Is fall in deep

And close ain’t close enough ’til we cross the line

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

I know I can treat you better
Than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me why are we wasting time
On all your wasted cryin’
When you should be with me instead
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can

Nick Jonas – Close ft. Tove Lo

Advertisement

‘Cause if I want you, and I want you, babe
Ain’t going backwards, won’t ask for space
‘Cause space is just a word made up by someone who’s afraid to get too

Yellowcard – Ocean Avenue

There’s a place off Ocean Avenue

Where I used to sit and talk with you

We were both 16 and it felt so right

Sleeping all day

Staying up all night 

Lauv – Feelings

But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do
If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line
Know we’ve been friends
And love only knows broken ends, yeah
That’s what you said but girl let me change your mind

James Blunt You’re Beautiful

You’re beautiful

You’re beautiful

You’re beautiful, it’s true

I saw your face in a crowded place

And I don’t know what to do

‘Cause I’ll never be with you

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Feelings, so deep in my feelings
No, this ain’t really like me
Can’t control my anxiety
Feeling, like I’m touching the ceiling
When I’m with you I can’t breathe
Boy, you do something to me

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News3 hours ago

This Cat Looks Grumpier Than The Late Grumpy Cat And The Internet Is Losing It

Meow Meow is it's name!
Entertainment4 hours ago

7 Love Songs To Tell Your Crush How You Feel

Starting to catch feelings?
Social News6 hours ago

Do West Malaysians Really Need A Passport To Visit Sabah And Sarawak? Here’s The Answer

Interesting!
Featured7 hours ago

Justin Bieber Releases Track List For ‘Changes’ Album

The album will drop on Valentine's Day!
Social News8 hours ago

Cornetto Black Hojicha Ice Cream Now Exists In Malaysia And It Has A Surprise Inside

By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Advertisement
Advertisement