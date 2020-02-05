7 Love Songs To Tell Your Crush How You Feel

Getting a crush to notice you isn’t always easy.

Back in the days, getting your crush to notice you sometimes require compiling love songs into a CD player and surprising them. Now, it’s as simple as sharing a YouTube or Spotify link to that person you’ve been talking to – or just putting it in your Instagram stories to kind of give the hint.

Here are 5 tracks that could hopefully get the message across!

Ariana Grande – Into You

I’m so into you

I can barely breath

And all I want to do

Is fall in deep

And close ain’t close enough ’til we cross the line

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

I know I can treat you better

Than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me why are we wasting time

On all your wasted cryin’

When you should be with me instead

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

Nick Jonas – Close ft. Tove Lo

Advertisement

‘Cause if I want you, and I want you, babe

Ain’t going backwards, won’t ask for space

‘Cause space is just a word made up by someone who’s afraid to get too

Yellowcard – Ocean Avenue

There’s a place off Ocean Avenue

Where I used to sit and talk with you

We were both 16 and it felt so right

Sleeping all day

Staying up all night

Lauv – Feelings

But I, I wanna do whatever you wanna do

If you wanted to, girl, we could cross that line

Know we’ve been friends

And love only knows broken ends, yeah

That’s what you said but girl let me change your mind

James Blunt You’re Beautiful

You’re beautiful

You’re beautiful

You’re beautiful, it’s true

I saw your face in a crowded place

And I don’t know what to do

‘Cause I’ll never be with you

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Feelings, so deep in my feelings

No, this ain’t really like me

Can’t control my anxiety

Feeling, like I’m touching the ceiling

When I’m with you I can’t breathe

Boy, you do something to me