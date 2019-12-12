Connect with us

7 Underrated K-Pop Songs Of 2019 That Are Really Good

What other K-Pop songs you know are underrated?

Keeping up with latest music in the K-pop world can be a little tricky as new songs are frequently released  in its fast-paced industry- so chances are we may have overlooked some really great tunes. So here’s a few underrated songs that deserve a lot more love.

Check out a few, and share with us any cool songs that we may have totally missed out on!

Cherry Bullet- Really Really

YERI- Dear Diary

“We Must Love” — ONF

HUTA- YA

WJSN- La La Love

BVNDIT – Dramatic 

Woody- Natural

