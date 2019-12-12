Entertainment
7 Underrated K-Pop Songs Of 2019 That Are Really Good
What other K-Pop songs you know are underrated?
Keeping up with latest music in the K-pop world can be a little tricky as new songs are frequently released in its fast-paced industry- so chances are we may have overlooked some really great tunes. So here’s a few underrated songs that deserve a lot more love.
Check out a few, and share with us any cool songs that we may have totally missed out on!
Cherry Bullet- Really Really
YERI- Dear Diary
“We Must Love” — ONF
HUTA- YA
WJSN- La La Love
BVNDIT – Dramatic
Woody- Natural
