7-Year-Old Melts Hearts By Guiding Blind Parents Around Her New Primary School

By Says – May Vin Ang

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nur Khairunnisa with her visually-impaired parents, Nur Suhaida and Mohammad Haizir.Syarafiq Abd Samad/Harian Metro

Seven-year-old Nur Khairunnisa Mohammad Haizir held her parents’ hands on her first day of school, not out of fear, but to guide them around as they could not do so for themselves

The only child to visually-impaired parents, Nur Khairunnisa took her mother and father around her new school, Sekolah Kebangsaan (Perempuan) Jalan Batu in Kuala Lumpur, to show them the classrooms, canteen, and even the school field.

According to Harian Metro, her attitude that was mature beyond her years had touched the hearts of many who saw her in action during orientation week in school.

Image from Syarafiq Abd Samad/Harian MetroSyarafiq Abd Samad/Harian Metro

Her mother, Nur Suhaida Norwi, said that her daughter really understood the difficulties they faced when moving around

“She’s our eyes and walking crane,” said the 30-year-old mother.

Nur Suhaida explained that the Standard One student will read signboards and car plate numbers for them, as well as ask people for directions during their daily travels.

Image from Penduduk Sungai Petani Kedah/Facebook Penduduk Sungai Petani Kedah/Facebook

“Khairunnisa is really a blessing. She knew how to be independent and stand on her own two feet at such a young age to help us,” she gratefully told Harian Metro.

Continue reading here!

