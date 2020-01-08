7-Year-Old Melts Hearts By Guiding Blind Parents Around Her New Primary School

The only child to visually-impaired parents, Nur Khairunnisa took her mother and father around her new school, Sekolah Kebangsaan (Perempuan) Jalan Batu in Kuala Lumpur, to show them the classrooms, canteen, and even the school field.

According to Harian Metro, her attitude that was mature beyond her years had touched the hearts of many who saw her in action during orientation week in school.

Syarafiq Abd Samad/Harian Metro

Her mother, Nur Suhaida Norwi, said that her daughter really understood the difficulties they faced when moving around