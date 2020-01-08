Entertainment
7-Year-Old Melts Hearts By Guiding Blind Parents Around Her New Primary School
By Says – May Vin Ang
Syarafiq Abd Samad/Harian Metro
Seven-year-old Nur Khairunnisa Mohammad Haizir held her parents’ hands on her first day of school, not out of fear, but to guide them around as they could not do so for themselves
The only child to visually-impaired parents, Nur Khairunnisa took her mother and father around her new school, Sekolah Kebangsaan (Perempuan) Jalan Batu in Kuala Lumpur, to show them the classrooms, canteen, and even the school field.
According to Harian Metro, her attitude that was mature beyond her years had touched the hearts of many who saw her in action during orientation week in school.
Syarafiq Abd Samad/Harian Metro
Her mother, Nur Suhaida Norwi, said that her daughter really understood the difficulties they faced when moving around
“She’s our eyes and walking crane,” said the 30-year-old mother.
Nur Suhaida explained that the Standard One student will read signboards and car plate numbers for them, as well as ask people for directions during their daily travels.
Penduduk Sungai Petani Kedah/Facebook
“Khairunnisa is really a blessing. She knew how to be independent and stand on her own two feet at such a young age to help us,” she gratefully told Harian Metro.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
7-Year-Old Melts Hearts By Guiding Blind Parents Around Her New Primary School
By Says - May Vin Ang
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her
Is that really you Nicki?
10 New Horror Movies of 2020 That Will For Sure Terrify You
Get ready for a spooky 2020!
KFC Kini Ada Menu Ayam Goreng ‘White BBQ Crunch’ & ‘Cheesy Wedges’ Untuk RM2.50 Je. Wah!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
US Doctor Warns That Applying Vicks On Your Nose Can Cause Serious Lung Problems
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang