This short, final season of Game of Thrones is quickly approaching its finale, and there are a lot of loose ends to tie up in a fairly short amount of time. Now that the Long Night has come and gone, our attention turns back to the conflict of men, with the question of who will rule Westeros still up in the air.

Here are eight interesting subliminal details in this episode. Did you notice any of these?

The intro was edited to account for the damage to Winterfell

Each week during Season 8, there has been small adjustments made to the opening credits. We now see a new damaged Winterfell. The insides of the castles are in shambles as bodies’ burn outside the castle walls.

Daenerys wearing full Targaryen red for the first time

Daenerys was wearing full Targaryen red at the celebratory feast, a nod to her leaning into the house worth of fire and blood. In the final scene of this episode, she’s also seen wearing red and white

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have a cameo appearance

If you look closely, you can see Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss and David Benioff in the banquet hall dressed as celebratory soldiers.

Arya’s refusal of Gendry’s proposal

Arya doesn’t join the others at the feasting. Gendry finds her and proposes, asking her to be the lady to his lord, not long after Daenerys declared him the Lord of Storm’s End. When Arya rejected Gendry’s proposal to be, it sends a call back to Season 1, when she said the same line to her father.

The Hound and Arya riding off on horseback together

The Hound says, “I have business left to be done.” He’s likely referring to killing his brother, The Mountain. Arya says, “So do I” – a reference to her kill list, on which there are technically two names left; The Mountain and Cersei.

Missandei’s last word before death

RIP Missandei, whose death we truly did not see coming. Missandei dying in chains is messed up, but it brings another level of meaning to her last word, since “dracarys” is the word Dany used to set her free from chains in the first place.

Daenerys’ green eyes shone brighter than ever

The focus on Dany’s eyes following Missandei’s murder has many fans believing the “green eyes” that Arya will shut forever will actually be Dany’s, not Cersei’s. Arya could become Queenslayer yet.

A modern coffee cup goof

Not all Easter eggs are intentional. Someone seems to have left a coffee cup on the table in the feast scene. It’s a pretty hilarious goof, and on Monday, the showrunners fessed up to and apologized for the mistake.