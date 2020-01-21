8 YouTube Channels To Watch When You’re Bored Outta Your Mind

Newstalk

YouTube, the place where you go to listen to music, watch cute animals compilations or to talk shit in the comment sections with random strangers. There’s no law here, you’re free to do whatever you want.

The downside of it (if you can even call it that) is because there’s so much content, we often spend more time searching for videos to watch than actually watching them. First world problems, amirite?

Advertisement

We’re here to help solve this enormous issue. When you’re totally bored out of your mind, check out these 8 binge-worthy YouTube channels ranging from informative to soothing and beyond…

ashens/YouTube

Continue reading here!